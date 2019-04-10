Daily Express journalist found dead at home was 'kind-hearted' and 'caring' says partner

Daily Express journalist Helen Ledger’s partner has paid tribute to her as a “kind-hearted” and “caring” woman after her death at the age of 45.

Christopher Walton told Press Gazette Ledger “accepted everyone” and was “always warm” towards others. “If you needed help, or something was a problem, she would always be understanding,” he added.

At an inquest into Ledger’s death, held at South London Coroners’ Court yesterday, coroner Dr William Dolman gave a verdict of suicide, saying she hanged herself and had made her intentions clear in a note.

Ledger worked freelance on the Express picture desk and lived in Cyrstal Palace, south London, with Walton. He called paramedics after returning home from his music industry job on 26 November 2018. She was confirmed dead the same day.

Only three weeks earlier Ledger’s father had died of motor neurone disease. A year earlier that same disease had taken her mother’s life. She is survived by her brother and niece.

Delivering his conclusion, Dr Dolman said Ledger had been “down and distressed by work events and other events in her life”.

Walton told Press Gazette that she had been unhappy at work and he believed workplace stress had “played a massive part” in her death

“It was evident to me that the work was making her suffer, because she just wasn’t happy. It just wasn’t fun for her in any shape or form,” he said.

He said changes at the Daily Express, which early last year was bought by Mirror publisher Trinity Mirror (now Reach), had “meant [staff] were all having to do more” and that she complained about it to him daily.

She “changed as the job changed”, Walton said.

In September last year, Press Gazette reported that Reach was cutting 70 jobs across the Express, Mirror and Star titles in an effort to “remove duplication of effort”, with the redundancies understood to have fallen hardest on Express and Star staff.

Walton said journalism had “always been part of [Ledger’s] life”. She began her career in her late teens at a picture agency before going on to work at the Independent.

He said Ledger had faced a “maelstrom” of events before her death, including the loss of both parents.

“To say one thing was more prevalent than the other is probably unfair, but she spent most of her time at work,” he said. “She spent more time at work than she did with me.”

He said that in the week before she died she had worked long hours, covering from 8am until 1am on the Saturday. He said she “was like a ghost” on the Sunday. The following day he found her dead.

“I keep wondering why is it she got left alone on the desk that week,” he said.

A Reach spokesperson said: “Everyone here is extremely saddened by this and devastated for Helen’s partner Chris. She was a talented colleague and beloved friend to many of us and we miss her.”

Contact the Samaritans helpline free in the UK on 116 123.