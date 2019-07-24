Coventry Telegraph editor Keith Perry is stepping down after almost five years in charge to move into PR for the city’s university.

Perry (pictured), who also edits the Coventry Live website, will become head of communications at Coventry University in the autumn.

Perry said he had “enjoyed every minute” as editor, adding: “It has been an honour and a privilege to do this job and it will always be a source of great pride to me that the team here has achieved so much.

“Coventry is a wonderful city and I am delighted that I have been able to secure another fantastic opportunity here with Coventry University.”

Since he took up the editor’s chair in January 2015, Perry has led Coventry Live to record audience numbers, now at 11m page views per month across desktop, mobile and app, publisher Reach said.

The Coventry Telegraph has a daily print circulation of 10,606, half what it was selling in 2015 when Perry took over, according to ABC. Print decline has been seen across the regional news industry.

Reach also praised Perry’s stewardship of the title’s campaign for a resolution in the long-running fight for Coventry City FC to stay at the Ricoh Arena, and his work helping to develop the publisher’s West Midlands newsrooms, particularly in sports and print production.

West Midlands editor-in-chief at Reach, Marc Reeves, said Perry had “proven himself to be a bold and forward thinking editor whose passion and belief in his team is matched only by the passion he feels for the city he has served so well”.

Perry was previously sports editor of the Coventry Telegraph for five years followed by a stint as football editor at the Birmingham Mail before he returned to the title as editor.

His replacement will be announced “in due course”, Reach said.

