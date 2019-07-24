All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
July 24, 2019

Country Life swaps plastic wrapping for paper on copies delivered to subscribers

By James Walker Twitter
Country Life

Country Life magazine has swapped plastic wrapping for paper on copies delivered to subscribers as part of efforts to improve sustainability.

The weekly title’s publisher TI Media (formerly Time Inc UK) said it was “exploring a range of alternatives”as it looks to ditch polythene wrapping.

Country Life is the first of its 40 brands to make the change. It also owns Woman and Home, Marie Claire UK, Now, Horse and Hound and TV Times.

Copies of Country Life sold on the newsstand are unwrapped.

Editor Mark Hedges said: “The tide is finally turning on how we all think about the use of plastic and our responsibility to live more sustainably.

“More so than ever before, our readers are becoming advocates for our environment and that ethos should come through in everything we do.

“They are making changes to address their environmental impact and now they can rest assured that their subscription to Country Life is that bit kinder to the planet too.”

Managing director Steve Prentice added that paper was a better material for wrapping the magazine as “it is so widely recycled” compared to polythene.

Country Life is not the first UK media brand to drop plastic wrapping. The Guardian’s Saturday edition now comes in biodegradable wrapping while The Times and Sunday Times followed use compostable wrapping.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Faisal Islam bids farewell to Sky News after five years as political editor Faisal Islam bids farewell to Sky News after five years as political editor
  2. News anchor Huw Edwards now BBC's highest-paid journalist after big beast pay cuts but BBC Women say still 'far to go' on pay equality + full list of salaries News anchor Huw Edwards now BBC's highest-paid journalist after big beast pay cuts but BBC Women say still 'far to go' on pay equality + full list of salaries
  3. Guardian apologises to Isabel Oakeshott over 'fictitious' comment in cables leak sketch Guardian apologises to Isabel Oakeshott over 'fictitious' comment in cables leak sketch
  4. Telegraph boss praises Boris Johnson as title's 'first journalist since Winston Churchill' to become PM Telegraph boss praises Boris Johnson as title's 'first journalist since Winston Churchill' to become PM
  5. Ofcom rejects Sun journalist's complaint over clip of Noel Edmonds calling him 'lowlife' on ITV News Ofcom rejects Sun journalist's complaint over clip of Noel Edmonds calling him 'lowlife' on ITV News

Latest Jobs

Half of UK adults now using social media for news, Ofcom survey finds