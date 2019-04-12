Cosmopolitan UK editor Farrah Storr moves to top job at Elle UK

Cosmopolitan UK editor-in-chief Farrah Storr has moved across to take the top job at Hearst UK stablemate Elle UK.

Storr has spent four years in the editor’s chair at Cosmo and prior to that was the launch editor of Women’s Health, also part of Hearst.

The move comes as Cosmo recorded a circulation fall of 32 per cent year-on-year in the final six months of 2018, the biggest drop across monthly titles (ABC) and second largest across the women’s UK magazine industry.

Hearst said Storr’s replacement would be revealed “in due course”.

Storr said: “Elle is a truly iconic brand, which is steeped in style history, and I am incredibly proud to be taking the helm at such an exciting time in our industry.

“My aim is to deliver impactful content, initiatives and experiences, which will play a significant role in our audience’s lives. I cannot wait to join the talented team and lead the next phase of Elle’s journey.”

Elle UK managing director Jacqui Cave added: “Farrah is an exceptional Editor who has an ingrained instinct of what makes audiences tick.

“She is extremely well-respected in the industry and has spearheaded innovative brand initiatives which resonate with both readers and commercial partners.

“Farrah is the perfect person to lead the iconic Elle brand, and I am thrilled to be working with her on the next phase of the brand’s development.”

Storr is not the only Hearst staffer to have a change of job title this week.

Harper’s Bazaar fashion director Avril Mair and beauty director Katy Young have become group fashion director and group beauty director respectively.

Hearst said the expansion of their roles aimed to “foster greater collaboration to benefit both audiences and advertisers across our leading fashion brands”.

A spokesperson said no fashion director or beauty director roles had been cut as a result of the change.

