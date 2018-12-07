All Sections


December 7, 2018

Cosmopolitan magazine offering four paid internships with free London digs

By James Walker Twitter

Women’s lifestyle magazine Cosmopolitan has launched a paid internship with free central-London accommodation in partnership with flatshare app Spare Room.

Four, month-long internships, dubbed “scholarships”, will be offered for spots on the magazine’s features, beauty, art and fashion teams.

Cosmopolitan publishers Hearst UK are not demanding that applicants, who will be paid the London living wage if successful, have previous experience of qualifications.

Spare Room will provide the four winners with accommodation for the whole month. They will also receive central London travel passes.

The competition is open now and closes for entries on 8 February 2019. The internships will take place in July next year.

Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Farrah Storr said: “We at Cosmopolitan believe that everyone, no matter where they live or what their background, deserves a fair chance to follow their dream career.

“That’s why we’ve partnered with Spare Room to launch a competition that will give four outstanding individuals the opportunity to gain invaluable experience on our features, beauty, art and fashion teams where they will each be personally mentored by senior editors while living in central London rent-free for the whole month.

“We are not asking for any qualifications, just a strong and unique voice or visual eye that has yet to be discovered.”

Spare Room communications director Matt Hutchinson added: “Renting is so expensive, particularly in London, which can mean talented people miss out on great opportunities simply because they can’t afford to take them.

“We’re delighted to work in partnership with Cosmopolitan to make this potentially life-changing experience open to as many people as possible and can’t wait to see the winners’ work in print.”

Hearst has said it will contribute a cap of £30 toward the travel costs of applicants who need to travel to the capital for interviews, according to the application page for the internships.

Successful candidates will shared the same property, which will be chosen by Hearst who will also cover utility bills at the address.

Travel to London for successful candidates will not be covered.

Picture: Cosmopolitan

