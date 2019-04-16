Cosmopolitan editor's role is ‘dream come true’ for digital boss who read title as teen

Cosmopolitan UK’s digital editorial director has been named as the title’s next editor-in-chief.

“Standout talent” Claire Hodgson replaces Farrah Storr, who has moved within publisher Hearst UK to edit Cosmo UK stablemate Elle UK, and begins her new role immediately.

Hodgson said her new role is a “dream come true”, having read the magazine as a teenager.

She was made Cosmo UK’s digital editor in November 2015 before taking on the role of digital editorial director in April last year.

Hearst UK claims Hodgson quadrupled the title’s online audience to 15.7m (figure from January 2019) and grown the brand’s social following to more than 5.2m during her tenure.

Cosmo UK was named Digital Brand of the Year at the 2018 Professional Publishers Association Digital Awards.

But, the brand’s monthly print circulation fell by nearly a third year-on-year to just over 240,351 – of which 50,298 are free copies – in the second half of 2018.

This was the second worst fall across the women’s UK magazine industry, behind weekly Now (a 43 per cent drop), and the worst among women’s monthly magazines – although its sales remain among the highest.

Said Hodgson: “I have read Cosmopolitan since I was a teenager, so to be made editor-in-chief is a dream come true.

“Cosmopolitan is all about uplifting, empowering and championing young women everywhere, spotlighting new voices and creating a sense of community.

“It not only epitomises diversity and inclusivity, but has built a reputation for fearless, award-winning investigative journalism that will continue to underpin everything we do.

“I am thrilled to be taking the helm at such an exciting time for Cosmopolitan and have the opportunity to work with such a talented team, who are just as obsessed with the brand as I am.”

Cosmo UK managing editor Jacqui Cave said: “Claire has a proven track record for generating meaningful content which engages audiences across multiple channels.

“She has built Cosmopolitan’s digital proposition to be one of the most highly-respected, inclusive and inspiring brands in the industry and she is the perfect person to lead Cosmopolitan’s further cross-platform brand alignment that will benefit both consumers and commercial partners.”

Hearst UK chief executive James Wildman added: “Claire is one of the brightest brains in the business and I am delighted to appoint such a forward-thinking, cultural architect in this high-profile role.

“This appointment underlines Hearst’s commitment to providing strong development opportunities for standout talent.

“It is such an exciting chapter in the evolution of our business as we look to cultivate an even more collaborative brand culture based on greater idea, resource and insight sharing.”

Picture: Hearst UK