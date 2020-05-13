All Sections

May 13, 2020

Coronavirus Journalism Excellence: Best comment journalism of the crisis so far

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

Good comment and opinion journalism can illuminate hidden issues, helping the public understand what is going on and what conclusions they should take from daily news cycle.

The final instalment in our Journalism Matters: Excellence in Reporting Coronavirus series highlights those who have produced outstanding comment and opinion pieces during the pandemic so far.

Press Gazette launched the project to showcase some of the crucial work being done by journalists during one of the most challenging times ever for our industry, and received 600 nominations across eight categories.

The survey asked for nominations from all sections of the media, not just in the UK, but around the world, across eight categories:

If you would like to nominate a story that we have missed, or which has been published after the cut-off date for round one of this project on 16 April, please click here to do so (we plan to do a second round of judging).

Coronavirus Journalism Excellence: Comment and opinion

Online

The Coronavirus Is a Disaster for Feminism – The Atlantic, 19 March

Helen Lewis

Judges praised this early look at the second-order consequences of the pandemic, taking a moment to look beyond the direct casualties and deaths to focus on the fallout facing women.

News agencies

In Queen’s calm voice, a memory of war – Reuters, 8 April

Sir Harold Evans

Reuters editor-at-large and former Times editor Evans wrote a highly personal op-ed about Covid-19 and the Queen’s role in comforting the UK during this unprecedented time. Press Gazette’s judges praised its “great historical sweep”.

Broadcast

Ruth Burke remembered by her daughter Brenda Doherty – 5 News, 31 March

Vincent McAviney

With limited scripting, 5 News allowed the daughter of an 82-year-old woman who died of Covid-19 to speak about her mother’s final moments in a very powerful extended interview.

Brenda Doherty used the platform to end with an important final message: “Stay at home and stay safe, don’t be selfish.”

The Economist magazine cover 1 February 2020

