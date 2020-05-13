Coronavirus Journalism Excellence: Best comment journalism of the crisis so far

Press Gazette launched the project to showcase some of the crucial work being done by journalists during one of the most challenging times ever for our industry, and received 600 nominations across eight categories.
The survey asked for nominations from all sections of the media, not just in the UK, but around the world, across eight categories:
Coronavirus Journalism Excellence: Comment and opinion
Online
The Coronavirus Is a Disaster for Feminism – The Atlantic, 19 March
In Queen’s calm voice, a memory of war – Reuters, 8 April
Sir Harold Evans
Reuters editor-at-large and former Times editor Evans wrote a highly personal op-ed about Covid-19 and the Queen’s role in comforting the UK during this unprecedented time. Press Gazette’s judges praised its “great historical sweep”.
Broadcast
Ruth Burke remembered by her daughter Brenda Doherty – 5 News, 31 March
Vincent McAviney
With limited scripting, 5 News allowed the daughter of an 82-year-old woman who died of Covid-19 to speak about her mother’s final moments in a very powerful extended interview.
Brenda Doherty used the platform to end with an important final message: “Stay at home and stay safe, don’t be selfish.”
Theo Usherwood’s powerful coronavirus message from hospital: Please stay at home – LBC, 23 March
A letter to the UK from Italy: this is what we know about your future – Guardian, 27 March
Francesca Melandri
This emotive letter from an Italian author writing three weeks into Italy’s lockdown made many readers elsewhere in the world finally start to realise what was in store in the coming weeks and months.
It also acted as a forerunner to other columns such as Nesrine Malik’s reminder that many of the UK’s deaths were preventable if we had learned lessons from other countries before it was too late.
It is not only coronavirus that risks infecting society – our prejudices do, too – Guardian, 9 April
The frenzy and the folly: Reflections on the Cheltenham Festival and the coronavirus outbreak – the i, 10 April
Jon Freeman
The i’s racing editor wrote a revealing first-person piece styled as diary entries showing how attitudes changed throughout the Cheltenham Festival – which many argue should not have gone ahead – ending with his own illness.
What I’ve learned fighting COVID-19’s dark force… And why I feel for Boris – The Sun, 9 April
1 thought on “Coronavirus Journalism Excellence: Best comment journalism of the crisis so far”
