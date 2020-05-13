Coronavirus Journalism Excellence: Best comment journalism of the crisis so far

Good comment and opinion journalism can illuminate hidden issues, helping the public understand what is going on and what conclusions they should take from daily news cycle.

The final instalment in our Journalism Matters: Excellence in Reporting Coronavirus series highlights those who have produced outstanding comment and opinion pieces during the pandemic so far.

Press Gazette launched the project to showcase some of the crucial work being done by journalists during one of the most challenging times ever for our industry, and received 600 nominations across eight categories.

Who has been the most impressive high-profile politician of the Covid-19 crisis? Boris Johnson

Dominic Raab

Matt Hancock

Rishi Sunak

Keir Starmer

Nicola Sturgeon

Other View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The survey asked for nominations from all sections of the media, not just in the UK, but around the world, across eight categories:

If you would like to nominate a story that we have missed, or which has been published after the cut-off date for round one of this project on 16 April, please click here to do so (we plan to do a second round of judging).

Coronavirus Journalism Excellence: Comment and opinion

Online

The Coronavirus Is a Disaster for Feminism – The Atlantic, 19 March

Helen Lewis

Judges praised this early look at the second-order consequences of the pandemic, taking a moment to look beyond the direct casualties and deaths to focus on the fallout facing women.

News agencies

In Queen’s calm voice, a memory of war – Reuters, 8 April

Sir Harold Evans

Reuters editor-at-large and former Times editor Evans wrote a highly personal op-ed about Covid-19 and the Queen’s role in comforting the UK during this unprecedented time. Press Gazette’s judges praised its “great historical sweep”.

Broadcast

Ruth Burke remembered by her daughter Brenda Doherty – 5 News, 31 March

Vincent McAviney

With limited scripting, 5 News allowed the daughter of an 82-year-old woman who died of Covid-19 to speak about her mother’s final moments in a very powerful extended interview.

Brenda Doherty used the platform to end with an important final message: “Stay at home and stay safe, don’t be selfish.”

Theo Usherwood’s powerful coronavirus message from hospital: Please stay at home – LBC, 23 March Theo Usherwood LBC’s political editor diverged from his usual beat to tell listeners about his own battle with coronavirus in hospital while still on the road to recovery, making for some very special radio. Magazines Will the Wuhan virus become a pandemic? – The Economist, 30 January Edward Carr The Economist’s cover in Europe on 1 February focused on the UK leaving the EU – but elsewhere around the world it was already focusing on the new worrying new virus coming out of Wuhan. Its leader column was an early example of editors urging authorities to start acting as quickly as possible as they warned it looked set to become a global public health concern.

What the death of a beloved friend has taught me – Herald Scotland, 3 April Caroline Wilson This piece exploring grief during lockdown surely helped many going through a similar experience of losing a loved one during this period. What are you waiting for, Chief Minister? – Jersey Evening Post, 25 March Andy Sibcy This front-page op-ed reflected widespread public concern that political leaders in Jersey were not responding effectively and decisively to the pandemic. Specialist media A new architecture for society – Fire magazine, 26 March Andrew Lynch Fire Magazine created a white paper as an editorial calling for a five-step reset, asking emergency service leaders to consider taking forward these points for life after Covid-19. How coronavirus has stolen my grief – Jewish News, 3 April Marc Shoffman This comment piece provided a personal perspective on the impact of coronavirus beyond the health, political and economic issues with a unique insight into how the lockdown measures have limited the way people can grieve, especially those following religious rituals.