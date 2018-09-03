All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
September 3, 2018

Corbyn has shown 'complete lack of understanding' over publishers' business models, says PPA chief in letter to Shadow Culture Secretary

By Dorothy Musariri Twitter

The Professional Publishers Association has told Jeremy Corbyn his ideas on media policies are “seriously concerning”, following the Labour leader’s speech at Edinburgh TV Festival last month.

In the letter, written by PPA managing director Owen Meredith to Shadow Culture Secretary Tom Watson MP, he said he “welcomed” the party’s policies, but added: “There are some ideas that are deeply concerning.”

Among the “big ideas” put forward by Corbyn last month was the creation of a British Digital Corporation that could help develop “new technology for online decision making and audience-led commissioning of programmes”.

The corporation, which has been touted as a sister to the BBC, could even run a public social media platform, Corbyn suggested.

Meredith raised concerns over the impact such an organisation could have on  independent journalism in the UK, saying it could cause it to “collapse”.

His letter also warned that this proposal shows a “complete lack of understanding for publishers’ models”, and says publishers have “sought to diversify revenues in the digital age”.

He added that the creation of a “new state-backed media platform” will be “worrying for publishers”.

Said Meredith: “With the expansion of BBC’s services in a highly competitive and diverse digital marketplace, the BBC’s online content often competed with commercial services offered by PPA members.

“Further digital expansion would bring additional challenges for publishers in monetising digital audiences and could be highly damaging to media plurality in the UK.”

During his speech, Corbyn also highlighted the need to regulate digital monopolies, such as Facebook and Google, who profit from the content produced by news publishers.

Meredith said he agreed with the proposal. He said the PPA has called on the Competition and Markets Authority to look at the value chain in digital advertising.

“The idea of a publicly controlled media fund to subsidise journalism sits uneasily with a free press that can act with true independence, free of political interference or state control,” he said.

The letter, also sent to Corbyn pointed out how Labour’s proposals could be “damaging for brand plurality in magazine media and business information”.

Meredith wrote:“The UK has a healthy independent publishing sector, but larger publishing houses are essential to sustain a greater diversity of brands by sharing back-office costs and the benefits of economies of scale.”

“Acquisitions offer an important lifeline to magazine titles and media brands, which would otherwise face closure, by enhancing consumer choice and plurality.”

Picture: PPA

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

3 thoughts on “Corbyn has shown 'complete lack of understanding' over publishers' business models, says PPA chief in letter to Shadow Culture Secretary”

  1. “free from political interference” – really? On what planet? Has he not looked at the Daily Maul(sic) or the Barclay Bros’ Telegraph?

    Reply

  2. Thamk you for pointing that out…it seems the ‘ independent press’ can not actually understand what truly ‘independent’ means! Pass the gravy bowl please!

    Reply
1 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Jo Coburn says she raised pay issue with BBC and defends against 'Brexit bias' claims ahead of Politics Live launch on BBC Two Jo Coburn says she raised pay issue with BBC and defends against 'Brexit bias' claims ahead of Politics Live launch on BBC Two
  2. Sunday Herald to close as Newsquest launches two new Sunday newspapers for Scotland in the Sunday National and Herald on Sunday Sunday Herald to close as Newsquest launches two new Sunday newspapers for Scotland in the Sunday National and Herald on Sunday
  3. Andrew Marr Show moving to new time as part of 'broader revamp' of Sunday programming on BBC One Andrew Marr Show moving to new time as part of 'broader revamp' of Sunday programming on BBC One
  4. Mail on Sunday columnist Liz Jones reveals she has been declared bankrupt Mail on Sunday columnist Liz Jones reveals she has been declared bankrupt
  5. Mail on Sunday columnist Rachel Johnson sacked by incoming editor Ted Verity in first face-to-face meeting Mail on Sunday columnist Rachel Johnson sacked by incoming editor Ted Verity in first face-to-face meeting

Latest Jobs

Sky News announces new daytime Kay Burley Show and other schedule changes in bid to give channel 'more personality'