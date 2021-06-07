*Partner content

Content marketing and lead generation tool Lead Monitor was launched in 2020 by New Statesman Media Group (publisher of New Statesman, Press Gazette, Tech and Capital Monitor, Elite Traveler, Spear’s and World of Fine Wine).

Recognising the need for modern marketers to be closely aligned with sales and business objectives to show and justify ROI, Lead Monitor was designed to fulfil three basic needs:

Create content

target an audience

And generate leads.

By dealing with every step of a campaign, it combines industry-leading journalists providing the content with AI technology boosting exposure and optimisation on our in-house and associated websites.

New Statesman Media Group has access to 89 million readers with behavioural data, and 11 million with enriched data, who together work across 230,000 companies.

In addition, for clients looking for brand awareness rather than leads, it delivers actionable insights about a bespoke audience, meaning marketers can start targeting them straight away.

The science bit

Lead Monitor captures detailed information about users across its huge network with 75+ firmographic (company data) and demographic (user data) fields per person to build a picture of their preferred content journey.

The introduction of propensity modelling (mathematically predicting someone’s most likely actions) then combines this data with behavioural intent to create a model that accurately targets key accounts and serves them with useful, relevant and actionable content, when they are most likely to act.

Underpinning the whole solution is artificial intelligence, including using machine learning to optimise the campaign in real-time.

Benefits of Lead Monitor’s content marketing solution:

Creating workable leads: Lead Monitor provides leads who have already engaged with a brand, shown intent and are ready to be sold to, saving precious time and money

Trackable RoI: Lead Monitor lets clients view real-time leads, meaning they are paying for actual generation – a visible return on investment

Content expertise: Lead Monitor is run by industry specialists meaning readers will quickly associate a client as a thought leader and one who understands the market better than competitors

Transparency and insight: Trough Lead Monitor, clients have complete oversight through a live dashboard, notifications and a customer success manager

Access hard-to-reach audiences: Lead Monitor helps clients target an audience that is otherwise inaccessible, with content created by specialists they do not have in-house and powered by technology that is rare in both the B2B and B2C industry.

