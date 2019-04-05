Conde Nast hires former internet radio boss Roger Lynch as first global chief executive

Conde Nast has named former Pandora Radio boss Roger Lynch as its first global chief executive five months after the company merged its US and international arms.

Lynch will replace sitting Conde Nast International head Jonathan Newhouse, who is set to become chairman of the board.

Former Conde Nast US chief executive Bob Sauerberg will leave the publisher of Vogue, Vanity Fair and the New Yorker on the appointment of Lynch.

His departure was first announced when Conde Nast revealed that its US and international operations would merge into one company back in November last year.

The publisher said Lynch, who will also join the company board, will start as global chief executive on 22 April.

In a statement on his appointment, Lynch said: “I have long admired the extraordinary, award-winning content produced by Conde Nast.

“The company is home to some of the most culturally-significant and iconic media brands in the world. As a newly combined global company, we have the opportunity to accelerate the evolution of the consumer experiences and value we deliver to our audiences and partners around the world.”

Conde Nast chairman Jonathan Newhouse added that the board believed Lynch was “the right person to lead Conde Nast during our new phase of global integration, growth and transformation”.

He added: “His strong business acumen, relevant experience, and ability to unite a team around a common purpose to drive results make him a clear choice for our next chief executive.”

Lynch was hired as chief executive of Pandora Radio, an internet radio service, back in September 2017.

Before taking up the role at Pandora, he was founding chief executive of Sling TV – the online TV streaming platform he created in 2012.

He will have to turn around the losses of Conde Nast in his new job.

The UK arm of the publisher reported a pre-tax loss of £13.5m in 2017 despite making a profit of £6.7m before tax a year earlier.

Picture: Reuters/Rick Wilking