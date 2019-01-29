Conde Nast launches B2B newsletter Vogue Business aimed at fashion industry professionals

Vogue and GQ publisher Conde Nast has today launched a new London-based B2B title for the fashion, beauty and luxury industries.

Vogue Business will publish as a newsletter aimed at fashion industry professionals. It will have an editorial focus on the analysis of fashion industry trends, how global politics impacts on the sector and technology that could change how fashion operates.

Former fashionista.com editor-in-chief Lauren Indvik will spearhead Vogue Business following two years at the head of Vogue International news and features teams in London.

Conde Nast has unveiled Vogue Business shortly after reporting a £13.5m pre-tax loss in the UK for the year ending 31 December 2017 – a fall from a pre-tax profit of £6.7m the year before.

In a statement on the Vogue Business launch, editor-in-chief Indvik said: “We take a new global, visual and data-driven approach to journalism.

“Our journalism is designed for maximum impact and accessibility, making it easy to understand key ideas at a glance, and to enable fashion leaders to make the decisions that will grow and future-proof their businesses and careers.”

Conde Nast International president Wolfgang Blau said: “In a consolidating media landscape, the launch of a new global title is a rare thing.

“No one else in the world employs more fashion journalists in more places than we do.

“Our global network of journalists, digital editors and researchers are immersed in the relevant trends on all inhabited continents, giving the team of Vogue Business access to an unparalleled depth of knowledge, from local design trends to changes in manufacturing, training, technology and distribution.”

Conde Nast said the fashion B2B was “prioritising high engagement with a select audience” in its decision to begin as a newsletter, rather than a website seeking maximum reach.

The Vogue Business team is headquartered in London and being treated as a “wholly separate entity” with an editorial team independent of other Conde Nast brands.

The B2B newsletter will feature contributions from Conde Nast journalists across 29 territories, according to its website.

Picture: Conde Nast