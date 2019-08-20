Comscore: Sun reaches biggest ever UK online audience

The Sun has reached its biggest ever online audience with 33.9m unique visitors in July, according to new Comscore figures.

The newsbrand grew 7.4 per cent year-on-year to remain the UK’s biggest commercial news website after overtaking Mail Online in April last year.

The Sun is the only online newsbrand to have grown month-on-month in July, with the Metro holding even.

Sun digital editor Keith Poole said: “Month after month the Sun Online continues to shine.

“These record breaking results are a testament to our focus on delivering the biggest scoops, from showbiz to football to real-life stories.”

The Sun has grown its online reach since removing its paywall in November 2015 to go free.

The figures for Sun Online include News UK’s Wireless brands Talkradio, Talksport and Virgin Radio, the Sun’s Scottish and Irish websites, and the Sun’s associated brands such as Sun Savers, Sun Bingo and Dream Team.

Sun.co.uk alone reached 33m unique visitors in July, up 8.1 per cent year-on-year.

Reach said Mirror Online had not quite topped its record-breaking June but still held “firmly” onto its newly-won position as the UK’s second-biggest newspaper website in July behind the Sun.

Mirror Online editorial director Ben Rankin said: “The Mirror has had a phenomenal summer and we’re confident that the strategic changes we’ve made this year will continue to bear fruit.

“We’re only getting better and faster on the content that readers love us for – breaking news, showbiz and sport – and we’re growing our team to match these ambitions.

“If the Sun isn’t already feeling us nipping at their heels, they should be.”

A Mail Online spokesperson said: “In a digital landscape dominated by the efficiencies of programmatic advertising, a site’s number of monthly unique visitors is more meaningless than ever as a measure of success.

“What matters from a revenue perspective is the level of daily engagement a title has with its readers and ultimately the number of pages they consume.

“And on that score, by any metric you care to mention, Mail Online massively outscores all of its UK rivals, including The Sun and its random selection of associated sites (including Talksport Radio, Sun Bingo, DreamteamFC.com, Virgin Radio and ukholidaysinthesun.co.uk) which seems to get more promiscuous every year.”

Mail Online claimed almost half of its daily UK visitors come directly via its homepage or app.

UK news website traffic for July 2019 (Comscore, via The Sun):