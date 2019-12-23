Comscore: Independent overtakes Guardian for unique visitors in November

The Independent has hailed a “milestone” as it overtakes the Guardian for the first time with the number of unique monthly visitors to its website.

A total of 24.47m readers visited independent.co.uk in November, compared with 23.92m readers for guardian.com, according to new Comscore figures.

Articles relating to the election and Brexit accounted for a quarter of traffic to the Independent for the month, according to a spokesperson.

The Sun (34.28m) Mirror (27.79m) and Mail (25.21m) topped the rankings for November.

Independent editor Christian Broughton said: “This achievement is a wonderful milestone for the dedicated, inspirational and fearlessly independent journalists at The Independent, and would not have been possible without the trust and support of our readers across the UK.

“We have ambitious plans for 2020 – and we can’t wait to take The Independent to the next level on the world stage.”

Independent owner Evgeny Lebedev said: “I am delighted that these figures recognise the Independent’s achievements at the forefront of journalism.

“The Indy has managed to balance moving fast and breaking stories with refining a longer lens view of events in Britain and the world. Well done to all our writers in London, New York and around the world.”

The Independent has been a digital-only publisher since it closed its print editions in 2016.

It recently rebranded its premium content offering from Independent Minds to Independent Premium.