All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
December 23, 2019

Comscore: Independent overtakes Guardian for unique visitors in November

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The Independent has hailed a “milestone” as it overtakes the Guardian for the first time with the number of unique monthly visitors to its website.

A total of 24.47m readers visited independent.co.uk in November, compared with 23.92m readers for guardian.com, according to new Comscore figures.

Articles relating to the election and Brexit accounted for a quarter of traffic to the Independent for the month, according to a spokesperson.

The Sun (34.28m) Mirror (27.79m) and Mail (25.21m) topped the rankings for November.

Independent editor Christian Broughton said: “This achievement is a wonderful milestone for the dedicated, inspirational and fearlessly independent journalists at The Independent, and would not have been possible without the trust and support of our readers across the UK.

“We have ambitious plans for 2020 – and we can’t wait to take The Independent to the next level on the world stage.”

Independent owner Evgeny Lebedev said: “I am delighted that these figures recognise the Independent’s achievements at the forefront of journalism.

“The Indy has managed to balance moving fast and breaking stories with refining a longer lens view of events in Britain and the world. Well done to all our writers in London, New York and around the world.”

The Independent has been a digital-only publisher since it closed its print editions in 2016.

It recently rebranded its premium content offering from Independent Minds to Independent Premium.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. John Sweeney says BBC's failure to show Tommy Robinson film led him to seek psychiatric help John Sweeney says BBC's failure to show Tommy Robinson film led him to seek psychiatric help
  2. Boris Johnson's Telegraph column comparing Muslim women with 'letterboxes' led to Islamophobia 'spike' Boris Johnson's Telegraph column comparing Muslim women with 'letterboxes' led to Islamophobia 'spike'
  3. Guardian columnist Marina Hyde: 'Everything is just crazy now... you have to try and laugh about it' Guardian columnist Marina Hyde: 'Everything is just crazy now... you have to try and laugh about it'
  4. BBC upholds complaint against Emily Maitlis over 'sneering' Newsnight discussion with Rod Liddle BBC upholds complaint against Emily Maitlis over 'sneering' Newsnight discussion with Rod Liddle
  5. Piers Morgan says he and Andrew Neil saw Boris Johnson interview snub as 'badge of honour' Piers Morgan says he and Andrew Neil saw Boris Johnson interview snub as 'badge of honour'

Latest Jobs

Saudi Arabia sentences five to death for murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi