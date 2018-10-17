Former Evolve Politics editor Matt Turner launches 'impartial' evening Twitter briefing for people 'sick of the News at Six'

Former Evolve Politics editor Matt Turner has launched an evening briefing on UK politics aimed at audiences “sick of the News at Six”.

The Communique UK briefing will be released daily through a Twitter thread, rather than by email.

Turner told Press Gazette that he hopes to also have a Youtube channel up-and-running by January next year that will broadcast evening briefings in a video format.

He stepped down as editor of Evolve Politics in May after two years at the website and has since taken up a communications job with a Labour MP.

Turner (pictured) said the briefing would be produced in his own time and aims to be impartial.

He added: “Setting up the Communique UK was a real spur-of-the-moment decision for me, because I put out a tweet yesterday asking if anyone would be interested in the idea, and immediately people said: ‘yes, we’re sick of the News at Six’.

“I thought there was no time like the present. People ask and they shall receive. It’s been awesome so far. The Twitter account was started last night and we’re almost up to 700 followers.”

At the time of writing, the account has surpassed 1,585 followers.

Turner said he is hoping for a few thousand Twitter followers before the January launch of the Youtube channel.

The Communique UK briefing will cover the biggest political stories of the day and share recommended articles.

On its launch, the Youtube channel will run daily UK political briefings in the form of five to ten-minute videos.

He described the Twitter thread briefings as “more of a stop-gap” while he worked on the Communique UK Youtube channel launch.

In its inaugural tweet, the Communique UK wrote: “The Communique UK is a concise, daily evening brief on British politics – offering fresh insight and cutting through the crap so you don’t have to.”

Turner was Evolve Politics’s editor while he took a political communication masters at Cardiff University.

Picture: The Communiqué UK