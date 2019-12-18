All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
December 18, 2019

Committee to Protect Journalists reports record low deaths of journalists in 2019

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The Committee to Protect Journalists has reported that 25 journalists were killed this year, the lowest since 2002.

The number of journalists who were targeted for murder over their work also fell to ten, the smallest since CPJ’s annual records began in 1992.

Half of this year’s murders took place in Mexico, which together with Syria was the most dangerous country for journalists.

The CPJ put the fall down to “dangerous regional conflicts” having stabilised in 2019.

Figures for the year span 1 January to 13 December. The CPJ said it is still investigating the deaths of a further 25 journalists worldwide to determine whether their work was the motive behind their killing.

Last year 56 journalists were killed, according to CPJ.

The 2019 figures differ from those of press freedom group Reporters Without Borders, which reported that 49 journalists had been killed this year, although both agree it is the lowest number in some 16 years.

The CPJ said only two of the journalists killed this year were women: Lyra McKee (pictured), who was shot dead while reporting on rioting in Northern Ireland, and Norma Sarabia Garduza, who died in Mexico.

Politics was the most dangerous beat, according to CPJ, while the most dangerous job was that of camera operator.

Picture: Excalibur Press

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Channel 4 News and Sky News make top ten most complained about TV shows of decade, Ofcom reveals Channel 4 News and Sky News make top ten most complained about TV shows of decade, Ofcom reveals
  2. Magistrates lift order giving alleged murder victim lifelong anonymity after press protests Magistrates lift order giving alleged murder victim lifelong anonymity after press protests
  3. Judge denies opinion claim over tweet in libel battle between Carole Cadwalladr and Arron Banks Judge denies opinion claim over tweet in libel battle between Carole Cadwalladr and Arron Banks
  4. Interview: Departing editor Lionel Barber says Financial Times 'reinvented business model' for journalism Interview: Departing editor Lionel Barber says Financial Times 'reinvented business model' for journalism
  5. Oxford Mail sports editor made redundant after 21 years at daily paper Oxford Mail sports editor made redundant after 21 years at daily paper

Latest Jobs

Channel 4 News and Sky News make top ten most complained about TV shows of decade, Ofcom reveals