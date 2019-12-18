Committee to Protect Journalists reports record low deaths of journalists in 2019

The Committee to Protect Journalists has reported that 25 journalists were killed this year, the lowest since 2002.

The number of journalists who were targeted for murder over their work also fell to ten, the smallest since CPJ’s annual records began in 1992.

Half of this year’s murders took place in Mexico, which together with Syria was the most dangerous country for journalists.

The CPJ put the fall down to “dangerous regional conflicts” having stabilised in 2019.

Figures for the year span 1 January to 13 December. The CPJ said it is still investigating the deaths of a further 25 journalists worldwide to determine whether their work was the motive behind their killing.

Last year 56 journalists were killed, according to CPJ.

The 2019 figures differ from those of press freedom group Reporters Without Borders, which reported that 49 journalists had been killed this year, although both agree it is the lowest number in some 16 years.

The CPJ said only two of the journalists killed this year were women: Lyra McKee (pictured), who was shot dead while reporting on rioting in Northern Ireland, and Norma Sarabia Garduza, who died in Mexico.

Politics was the most dangerous beat, according to CPJ, while the most dangerous job was that of camera operator.

Picture: Excalibur Press