Coldplay reveal new album tracklist in Welsh daily's classified section

World famous band Coldplay exclusively revealed the tracklist for their next album in the classified section of a Welsh daily paper this week.

The listing appeared on page 31 of the North Wales Daily Post on Wednesday, next to adverts for a fridge freezer and a “small bale” of hay.

The Reach-owned newspaper has a paid-for daily circulation of 18,000.

Coldplay has ties to the area, according to the Daily Post, with lead guitarist Jonny Buckland having grown up in Pantymwyn, near Mold.

Buckland revealed in a tweet from Coldplay’s official Twitter account that he “once had a holiday job at the Daily Post, placing photos of houses for sale”, but added: “I wasn’t very good at it.”

The album is released on 22 November.

Picture: Reach