City AM website back online after week-long outage but 'several months' of recent news content still missing

City AM’s website was back up and running yesterday after a week-long outage that left readers unable to access any of its online content – although its daily print edition has been unaffected.

But, while reporters are once again able to publish news stories online, fixing the “unprecedented” technical issue that downed it in the first place appears to have come at some cost.

Archive news content spanning “several recent months” is no longer visible on the website. Press Gazette understands this covers a ten-month period, largely from this year.

City AM chief operating officer Harry Owen said: “While the bulk of our historic content is back online and our reporters are once again able to report as normal, there is a period of several recent months where not all stories are visible on the website and we are working to restore all past content.”

Owen also apologised to online readers for “any inconvenience caused by the outage”, which ran from about 11am on Tuesday last week to about 6pm last night.

Although City AM has yet to offer a detailed explanation of what it was that brought the website down for seven days straight, a well-placed source has told Press Gazette it was the result of a “catastrophic server error”.

Staff had taken to posting news snippets on Twitter to get the news out online, while the print edition has continued to publish daily.

Last week digital reporters in the newsroom were offered the opportunity to take a day’s holiday at short notice, however none took up the offer.