All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
August 22, 2018

City AM website back online after week-long outage but 'several months' of recent news content still missing

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

City AM’s website was back up and running yesterday after a week-long outage that left readers unable to access any of its online content – although its daily print edition has been unaffected.

But, while reporters are once again able to publish news stories online, fixing the “unprecedented” technical issue that downed it in the first place appears to have come at some cost.

Archive news content spanning “several recent months” is no longer visible on the website. Press Gazette understands this covers a ten-month period, largely from this year.

City AM chief operating officer Harry Owen said: “While the bulk of our historic content is back online and our reporters are once again able to report as normal, there is a period of several recent months where not all stories are visible on the website and we are working to restore all past content.”

Owen also apologised to online readers for “any inconvenience caused by the outage”, which ran from about 11am on Tuesday last week to about 6pm last night.

Although City AM has yet to offer a detailed explanation of what it was that brought the website down for seven days straight, a well-placed source has told Press Gazette it was the result of a “catastrophic server error”.

Staff had taken to posting news snippets on Twitter to get the news out online, while the print edition has continued to publish daily.

Last week digital reporters in the newsroom were offered the opportunity to take a day’s holiday at short notice, however none took up the offer.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Watch first trailer for new BBC One drama Press about rival newspapers Watch first trailer for new BBC One drama Press about rival newspapers
  2. UK university says 'nature of journalism has changed' as it launches combined public relations and journalism degree UK university says 'nature of journalism has changed' as it launches combined public relations and journalism degree
  3. 'Cancer battle freed me up to work on Oxfam scoop and stumble into NHS drugs story', says Times reporter Sean O'Neill 'Cancer battle freed me up to work on Oxfam scoop and stumble into NHS drugs story', says Times reporter Sean O'Neill
  4. Saturday now 'strongest' day for i paper as newstrade sales up 2.6 per cent on last year following iweekend relaunch Saturday now 'strongest' day for i paper as newstrade sales up 2.6 per cent on last year following iweekend relaunch
  5. Will IPSO's arbitration scheme bankrupt newspaper publishers? Will IPSO's arbitration scheme bankrupt newspaper publishers?

Latest Jobs