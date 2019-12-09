City AM to publish afternoon edition ahead of election for only second time in decade

City AM will put out a special late edition tomorrow ahead of Thursday’s general election.

It marks only the second time in a decade that the morning business title has published in the afternoon.

The free City PM paper will be available across 60 tube stations and commuter hubs.

It is being printed in response to a “clear appetite from readers for election news”, according to a spokesperson.

The 20-pager will still include financial news, but with more politics, with 35,000 copies on the streets in time for the commute home.

The last time the paper published an afternoon edition was in the aftermath of the 2010 election, which resulted in a Conservative and Liberal Democrat coalition government.

City AM editor Christian May said: “While polls suggest a clear Tory lead as we head into Thursday, it takes a brave person to call the result.

“Tactical voting, local loyalties and even the weather have the potential to deliver a shock result.

“With this in mind, an election-themed City PM will be on the streets just before the final full day of campaigning gets underway.

“Our readers can expect to find the same lively mix of news, comment, lifestyle and sport – with an extra, seasonal splash of politics and economic analysis.”

Chief operating officer Harry Owen said the late edition represented a “commercial innovation” that sends the message to advertisers that “we have the capacity and the agility to get special editions out the door”.

City AM has a 12.45am print deadline, while the special afternoon edition goes off stone at 10.30am.

The paper has yet to declare for a candidate with two days left until the country goes to the polls.

Picture: Ben Stansall/Pool/Reuters