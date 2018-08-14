All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
August 14, 2018

City AM news website downed for six hours by 'unprecedented technical issues'

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

City AM’s news website has been down for more than six hours today, with readers unable to access stories on a day when Westminster was targeted in a second suspected terror attack.

The website, which is updated daily by a team of journalists, has been inaccessible since at least 11am.

One reader who raised the issue on Twitter and asked if the website had crashed was told “yes we’re trying to fix it asap” in a reply from the business news title’s official Twitter account.

Chief operating officer Harry Owen told Press Gazette in a statement: “We’re currently experiencing unprecedented technical issues, and we have a team working around the clock to restore the website.

“We apologise to our online readers for this inconvenience.”

City AM is understood to bring in about 2m unique monthly views online. It publishes a print edition every weekday.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Soft exit? Paul Dacre understood to have edited his last Daily Mail Soft exit? Paul Dacre understood to have edited his last Daily Mail
  2. Times and Express settle libel claims after wrongly suggesting married couple ran Islamist ‘Trojan Horse’ plot at primary school Times and Express settle libel claims after wrongly suggesting married couple ran Islamist ‘Trojan Horse’ plot at primary school
  3. Newsquest to axe sports editor and sports writer roles at Bradford in cuts equal to 'third' of sports desk Newsquest to axe sports editor and sports writer roles at Bradford in cuts equal to 'third' of sports desk
  4. Former MP Lembit Opik wins privacy complaint against Sun over pics of him 'nuzzling' woman while on holiday Former MP Lembit Opik wins privacy complaint against Sun over pics of him 'nuzzling' woman while on holiday
  5. British Journalism Awards 2018: Now open for entries at early-bird rate British Journalism Awards 2018: Now open for entries at early-bird rate

Latest Jobs