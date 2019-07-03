The Telegraph has expanded its political team with four major hires and promotions following staff exits.

Deputy political editor Steven Swinford left the newspaper last month to take up the same role at the Times (replacing Sam Coates after he left for Sky News’ Westminster line-up).

Meanwhile political correspondent Jack Maidment quit the title at the end of May to join Mail Online as deputy political editor.

The Telegraph has now appointed City AM’s head of politics Owen Bennett as Whitehall editor. He will make the switch next month.

Bennett joined City AM in September last year from his role as deputy political editor of Huffpost UK and has written an upcoming biography of Michael Gove.

Also joining the Telegraph political team is Amy Jones, who is leaving the Sun after eight years as a feature writer to become a political correspondent.

Jones tweeted: “So excited to get started. Will miss all my brilliant colleagues after eight of the most funny, bonkers and wonderful years at the Sun.”

The Telegraph has also promoted political correspondent Anna Mikhailova to acting deputy political editor while assistant news editor Danielle Sheridan moves to the Westminster team to become a political correspondent.

Telegraph political editor Gordon Rayner said: “The Telegraph has a superb political team who lead on reporting and analysis of events in Westminster and beyond, from the Tory party leadership race, to Britain leaving the European Union.

“These new appointments will further enhance our agenda-setting political coverage.”

Alongside Rayner, the Telegraph’s existing Westminster team includes chief political correspondent Christopher Hope and associate editor Camilla Tominey.