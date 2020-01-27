All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
January 27, 2020

Channel 5 renews contract with ITN to produce news until 2022

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Channel 5 has renewed a three-year contract with ITN to produce 5 News.

More than 2m viewers tune in to the 5pm News at 5 bulletin, presented by ex-BBC journalist Sian Williams, and 6.30pm bulletin 5 News Tonight, presented by Claudia-Liza Armah.

5 News editor Cait FitzSimons (pictured), said the renewed contract, which runs until 2022, was “a vote of confidence for the kind of journalism that speaks to a diverse audience across the nation”.

FitzSimons added: “Brexit revealed a new kind of people power and breakdown of the old political certainties and we are always looking to tap into that.

“Our programmes and digital content connect to people’s lives in a way that makes our news service truly distinctive.”

Channel 5 is owned by Viacom CBS Networks International. Its news programming has been produced by ITN for the majority of the time since the channel launched in the UK in 1997.

ITN also produces Channel 5’s daily current affairs programme the Jeremy Vine show, presented by the BBC radio journalist.

ITN chief executive Anna Mallett said: “5 News is a hugely important part of the news landscape in the UK with a deep understanding of its audience, so it’s fantastic that we are continuing our successful partnership with Channel 5 as a trusted and distinctive news provider.”

The deal comes on the back of ITN securing a four-year contract to continue producing both ITV News and ITV News London last year, meaning ITN will have produced the programme for almost 70 years.

Picture: ITN

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Victoria Derbyshire claims TV show rivals Newsnight audience as she hits back over BBC cuts Victoria Derbyshire claims TV show rivals Newsnight audience as she hits back over BBC cuts
  2. Times titles launch daily news podcast with BBC journalist brought in to present Times titles launch daily news podcast with BBC journalist brought in to present
  3. Times and Sunday Times to launch ad-free digital talk radio station Times Radio Times and Sunday Times to launch ad-free digital talk radio station Times Radio
  4. Sun's Dan Wootton takes over Talkradio drivetime slot from Eamonn Holmes Sun's Dan Wootton takes over Talkradio drivetime slot from Eamonn Holmes
  5. Government rejects institute for news proposed by Cairncross Review to help save UK journalism Government rejects institute for news proposed by Cairncross Review to help save UK journalism

Latest Jobs

Victoria Derbyshire claims TV show rivals Newsnight audience as she hits back over BBC cuts