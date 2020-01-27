Channel 5 renews contract with ITN to produce news until 2022

Channel 5 has renewed a three-year contract with ITN to produce 5 News.

More than 2m viewers tune in to the 5pm News at 5 bulletin, presented by ex-BBC journalist Sian Williams, and 6.30pm bulletin 5 News Tonight, presented by Claudia-Liza Armah.

5 News editor Cait FitzSimons (pictured), said the renewed contract, which runs until 2022, was “a vote of confidence for the kind of journalism that speaks to a diverse audience across the nation”.

FitzSimons added: “Brexit revealed a new kind of people power and breakdown of the old political certainties and we are always looking to tap into that.

“Our programmes and digital content connect to people’s lives in a way that makes our news service truly distinctive.”

Channel 5 is owned by Viacom CBS Networks International. Its news programming has been produced by ITN for the majority of the time since the channel launched in the UK in 1997.

ITN also produces Channel 5’s daily current affairs programme the Jeremy Vine show, presented by the BBC radio journalist.

ITN chief executive Anna Mallett said: “5 News is a hugely important part of the news landscape in the UK with a deep understanding of its audience, so it’s fantastic that we are continuing our successful partnership with Channel 5 as a trusted and distinctive news provider.”

The deal comes on the back of ITN securing a four-year contract to continue producing both ITV News and ITV News London last year, meaning ITN will have produced the programme for almost 70 years.

Picture: ITN