May 13, 2019

Channel 4 News picks up TV Bafta for Cambridge Analytica undercover investigation

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Channel 4 News has won a Bafta for its Cambridge Analytica Uncovered investigation, which exposed the UK data firm’s campaign practices in footage filmed by an undercover reporter.

The report led to Cambridge Analytica’s chief executive, Alexander Nix, who was secretly filmed in meetings with the reporter, being suspended by the company.

The firm later closed amid revelations that it had harvested data from 50m Facebook users and attempted to use it to influence the Brexit and Trump elections. The story also ran in the Observer and the New York Times.

Accepting the BAFTA for News Coverage, Channel 4 News editor Ben De Pear (pictured, centre) said: “Thanks to Channel 4 for backing us, to ITN for helping us do what we do.

“Job [Rabkin] and Guy [Basnett] who lead our investigations team and to the reporter, who remains unnamed, who went undercover to expose what Cambridge Analytica were up to.”

Picture: BBC

