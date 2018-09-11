All Sections

September 11, 2018

Channel 4 News launches fellowship to train new generation of foreign producers in memory of Sarah Corp

By Dorothy Musariri Twitter

Channel 4 News has set up a fellowship in memory of senior foreign affairs producer Sarah Corp who died from cancer in 2016 after 17 years with the programme.

Corp was behind the broadcaster’s coverage of numerous US and European elections, the war in Iraq, the Arab Spring, Pakistan and Afghanistan, the earthquake in Haiti, and many other global stories after starting her Channel 4 News career in Washington as a junior producer.

In a statement Channel 4 News described Corp , who died aged 41, as “ever present off-camera” and said she made an “outstanding contribution to the world of journalism and broadcasting”.

Channel 4 News presenter Jon Snow (pictured with Corp in Haiti in 2010) said: “A TV reporter, or presenter, is only as good as the producer sustaining them. That was never truer than with Sarah. It is absolutely fitting that our fellowship carries her name.”

The Sarah Corp Fellowship will be awarded to one person each year, with the first six months spent on the Channel 4 News foreign desk in London working with a team of specialist foreign correspondents and producers, and the second half of the year at the Washington DC bureau.

The successful candidate will receive training and mentoring from the foreign team while learning how to set up high profile interviews, identify and research news stories, put packages together and edit.

They will also work on Channel 4 News outside broadcasts and foreign stories with the digital team.

Channel 4 News editor Ben de Pear said: “Sarah was a consummate professional of immense intelligence, and real humanity – a gifted woman whose dedication to her craft, to her colleagues, and to those whose stories needed to be told, was unsurpassed.

“This fellowship will train a new generation of foreign producers with a passion for story-telling – people Sarah would have been proud to call her colleagues.”

Snow and de Pear will sit on the fellowship committee alongside Corp’s mother, Prue, sister, Rachel, and husband, Charles Bates.

Deputy editor Nevine Mabro, international editor Lindsey Hilsum, head of foreign news Liliane Landor, camera operator Philippa Collins, and the Independent’s foreign and defence correspondent Kim Sengupta will also sit on the committee.

Channel 4 News is looking for applicants from any background who already have some professional experience in journalism, with an eye for detail and a passion for storytelling. They must be eligible to work in the UK.

The deadline for applications is 30 September – applicants should submit their CV and covering letter to scfellowship@itn.co.uk.

Picture: Channel 4 News

