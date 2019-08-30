Channel 4 to host snap Brexit debate over suspension of Parliament

Channel 4 has today announced that it will host a live hour-long debate on Brexit and Boris Johnson’s suspension of Parliament on Monday evening.
The Brexit Debate: A Very British Coup? will broadcast from 7.30pm – during the news bulletin’s traditional timeslot – and will be hosted by Krishnan Guru-Murthy.
It will feature a 100-strong studio audience with a “wide range of significant political views” and a panel of senior politicians, who have yet to be confirmed.
Channel 4 commissioning editor for news and current affairs, Louisa Compton, said: “The British public have clearly demonstrated their desire for involvement in these unprecedented political times.
“Our debate will capture a moment in history that has already seen public opinion split, impromptu marches and will put the electorate front and centre of the national conversation.”
Channel 4 has said the debate will cover the prospect of a no-deal Brexit and controversial Government proposals to prorogue (suspend) Parliament.
Channel 4 News is in talks with Downing Street over interview snubs. Its editor, Ben De Pear, has called for broadcasters to be given “regular access” to senior politicians in order to “protect media plurality”.
Last week, the channel’s head of news and current affairs, Dorothy Byrne, dubbed Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn “cowards” for avoiding TV interviews.
Picture: Channel 4 News