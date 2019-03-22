Campaign to promote importance of local journalism rebranded as Journalism Matters

The News Media Association has rebranded its campaign promoting the importance of local journalism to society.

Journalism Matters will replace the news industry body’s existing Local Newspaper Week campaign, but will still be led by regional publishers.

The Journalism Matters campaign will run from 13 May to 19 May this year and is expected to receive the support of hundreds of titles.

NMA chairman and News UK chief operating officer David Dinsmore said: “The role of news media holding power to account is more important now than it ever has been.

“The new Journalism Matters campaign will boldly and unashamedly champion journalism as a force for good in our society.”

Newsquest chief executive Henry Faure Walker added: “Local media is the most trusted source for local news and information; more than three times more trusted than social media.

“As a sector, we must continue to remind all our audiences of the essential role local news brands play in communities the length and breadth of the UK, and Journalism Matters will provide us with a strong platform to do just that.”

Local Media Works, the local media marketing wing of the NMA, will oversee Journalism Matters.

The campaign will focus on the print and digital reach of local media and include a “trusted news day” on 16 May where regional journalists will show readers how they produce news.

Journalism Matters will run an award at the Society of Editors Regional Press Awards for the best local newspaper campaign, as voted by the public.

Journalism Matters is also the name of Press Gazette’s podcast series.

Picture: Press Gazette