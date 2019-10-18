Calls for probe after 12 journalists targeted by police in Catalan clashes

Press organisations have demanded an investigation after claims 12 journalists were targeted by police in demonstrations in Catalonia.

The European and International Federations of Journalists, their Spanish affiliates and the Catalan Journalists’ Union, have pressed for action after the journalists were targeted as they worked on Monday.

The journalists were covering protests in Barcelona following the jailing of nine separatist leaders for their roles in a failed attempt to make Catalonia independent from Spain in 2017.

The unions claim all 12 journalists were clearly identified as such.

Those who were attacked are:

Elise Gazengel (from the digital media Contexto)

Pol Pareja (from eldiario.es)

Jordi Mumbru (from daily newspaper “Ara”)

Eudald Martinez (from radio RAC 1)

Albert Salame and Oriol Izquierdo (from Vilaweb.cat)

Joan Giralt, Freddy Davies and Nuria Gebelli (from magazine “La Directa”)

Pau Venteo (from Catalunya Radio)

Victor Asensio (from Elprat TV)

and a photo reporter who prefers to remain anonymous.

Martinez is the only victim who was not attacked by police officers: he was hit by a stone thrown by demonstrators. Most of the incidents were recorded in the vicinity of Barcelona El Prat Airport.

Most of these attacks were perpetrated by police officers, either by the Mossos d’Esquadra, which are under responsibility of the Catalan autonomous government, or by the National Police, which is under responsibility of the Spanish Ministry of the Interior.

Pictured: Reuters/Albert Gea