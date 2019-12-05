Buzzfeed's Jane Bradley joins New York Times as UK investigative correspondent

Buzzfeed’s Jane Bradley is joining the New York Times as its UK investigative correspondent, based in London.

Bradley, a former BBC producer who worked on Panorama and BBC News, said the new role was a “surreal, dream job”.

She joined Buzzfeed UK’s investigation team, headed by Heidi Blake, in 2015 where she helped uncover evidence of 14 suspected Russian assassinations on British soil, which earned a Pulitzer Prize nod.

“The best thing about working at BuzzFeed has been its guts,” Bradley tweeted.

“They’re not afraid to take on the most powerful and they back their reporters (with resources too) – and that has a lot to do with [Buzzfeed editor-in-chief] Ben Smith. Long may it continue.”

Announcing Bradley’s appointment, NY Times Europe editor Jim Yardley and International edition editor Michael Slackman said readers had “gobbled up our deeper dives and investigations into a changing Britain”.

They said: “In the age of Brexit, few running stories are more important, or relentless, than covering Britain.

“Our coverage is fast, smart and comprehensive and has earned large numbers of readers with a deep interest in the United Kingdom.”

Bradley starts her new role in January.

Picture: New York Times