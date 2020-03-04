Buzzfeed UK appoints first political editor in two years and Telegraph poaches from City AM

Buzzfeed UK has appointed its first political editor in almost two years while the Telegraph has poached City AM’s political editor.

Former Guido Fawkes news editor Alex Wickham takes up the role at Buzzfeed, which has been without a political editor since Jim Waterson moved to the Guardian in 2018 after five years in the role.

Wickham (pictured, right), senior political correspondent at Buzzfeed since September 2018, will be joined by Joey D’Urso (pictured, left) as media and politics reporter, replacing Mark Di Stefano who joined the FT this year.

D’Urso has been at the BBC as a digital journalist since 2016 covering issues around politics and the internet. His work includes revealing how Conservative MPs were advised on how to be “real people” on Instagram and analysing activity within pro- and anti-Brexit Facebook groups.

Buzzfeed UK editor Stuart Millar said: “Joey has been at the forefront of reporting on tech and politics over the last couple of years and will bring his vast energy, drive and story-getting ability to the media beat for Buzzfeed.

“Alongside Alex, he will break big, important stories at that crucial intersection of media and politics.”

Meanwhile the Telegraph has poached City AM political editor Cat Neilan who will take charge of its daily political live blog ahead of a “major reboot” set to come later in the year.

Neilan, who has worked at City AM since 2014 and has been the title’s political editor since June 2017, will make the move next month.

Referencing the current coronavirus outbreak, Neilan said last night: “I’m so excited to get stuck in – just hope we won’t all be working from home for my first three months.”

City AM editor Christian May tweeted: “Cat’s been brilliant here during a fascinating and frantic time in British politics, and we wish her all the very best. Our loss is the Telegraph’s gain.”

