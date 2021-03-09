Buzzfeed makes Huffpost cuts across US, UK, Canada and Australia three weeks after takeover

Buzzfeed has announced a series of cuts across Huffpost three weeks after completing the acquisition of its online media peer.

Chief executive Jonah Peretti said that 47 US staff will be affected by the restructuring.

Elsewhere, Huffpost Canada will be closing – with the loss of 23 jobs – and Buzzfeed is proposing more cuts in the UK and Australia.

Buzzfeed has begun a consultation process to propose that Huffpost UK focuses on domestic coverage of politics, entertainment and lifestyle.

The company is proposing that Buzzfeed Australia moves away from local to global coverage.

It is not currently clear how many jobs are on the line in the UK and Australia.

Executive editor Hillary Frey and Louise Roug, executive editor of international, will be leaving the company.

The cuts are part of Buzzfeed’s plans to make Huffpost break even this year and eventually move to profitability. After the cuts, Huffpost’s newsroom will remain larger than Buzzfeed News.

The company is pushing ahead with recruiting a new editor-in-chief of Huffpost and an announcement is expected in the coming weeks.

Buzzfeed announced the acquisition of Huffpost from Verizon Media in November.

The Huffpost Union, part of the Writers Guild of America, East, said in a statement: “Today, we learned that 33 of our colleagues — nearly 30% of our unit — will be laid off.

“We are devastated and infuriated, particularly after an exhausting year of covering a pandemic and working from home.

“This is also happening less than a month after Huffpost was acquired by Buzzfeed. We never got a fair shot to prove our worth.

“These layoffs reiterate the importance of forming a union and advocating for our colleagues. We are glad that we are protected by a collective bargaining agreement and that our colleagues will receive severance.

“Our union will continue fighting to make Huffpost a more just and equitable workplace, including pushing for clear and accountable commitments to hiring and promoting more people of color and for transparency around pay equity.”