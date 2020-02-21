All Sections

February 21, 2020

Businessman named as buyer of historic Cumberland and Westmorland Herald

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

The buyer of the 160-year-old Cumberland and Westmorland Herald, which went into administration earlier this month, has been revealed as local businessman Andy Barr.

Barr is the founder and managing director of Barrnon, which is based in the Cumbrian town of Appleby and provides engineering services and manufacturing for the nuclear, oil and gas industries.

The 45-year-old engineer said his decision to buy the paper was “driven by emotion and a desire to protect the heritage of the place in which he grew up”, according to a report by the Herald.

The independent title was faced financial trouble after an increasing deficit in its defined benefits pension scheme added to “longstanding pressures” facing regional print newspapers.

It has continued printing since falling into administration when six employees were made redundant with immediate effect. The remaining 20 staff have fought to fight to find a buyer.

The Herald said today its staff had greeted news it had been bought “with delight” after an uncertain few weeks.

The Herald’s editor criticised Newsquest this week after the publisher announced its intention to launch a rival weekly called the Cumberland and Westmorland Gazette “in the absence of certainty” around its future.

Newsquest suspended its launch yesterday after news emerged that a buyer had been found for the Herald.

Picture: Google Maps

