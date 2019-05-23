Bureau of Investigative Journalism appoints James Ball to new global editor job

The Bureau of Investigative Journalism has appointed former Wikileaks journalist James Ball as its global editor.

The ex-Guardian data journalist will be in charge of the non-profit news outlet’s investigative reporters in the newly-created role.

He has previously worked on two Pulitzer Prize-winning investigations, including the Snowden Files and Panama Papers.

The Bureau has also hired Times sub-editor and former Trinity Mirror data journalist Frankie Goodway to take on its production editor job.

In a statement, Bureau managing editor Rachel Oldroyd said: “We’re very excited to have recruited such great talent to our team.

“Both Frankie and James bring really valuable experience at a crucial time, as the Bureau expands significantly.

“The world has changed a lot in recent years and public interest journalism is more important than ever.

“The Bureau is growing to meet that challenge and we look forward to our new team producing even more high quality journalism that not only shines a light on under-reported areas but helps drive real change on critical issues.”

Ball tweeted that he “can’t wait to get going” at the Bureau.

He added: “Pleased to say I will still be writing my weekly ‘Deconstructed’ column for The New European, and popping up as a freelance here and there in the other outlets I currently write for now and then.”

Goodway (pictured, below) said she was “thrilled” with the move, which comes after a four-year stint with The Times.

The Bureau won an £800,000 grant from philanthropic organisation Luminate earlier this year and said it planned to use the money to grow.