
July 10, 2018

British journalists can still apply for newsroom exchange with German counterparts covered by €3,800 bursary for expenses

By Sam Forsdick Twitter

Professional UK journalists aged 18-40 have five days left to apply for a newsroom exchange with their counterparts in Germany, with travel, accommodation and other expenses covered by a €3,800 bursary.

The George Weidenfeld Busary scheme, run by non-profit organisation the International Journalists’ Programmes, promises a “valuable insight into the way the media works differently in Germany” for British journalists.

It is named after the London-based publisher and newspaper columnist for German newspapers Die Welt and Bild Zeitung.

The IJP said the bursary, now in its 24th year, “provides a unique vocational qualification and new career horizons for the participants” and “contributes to more in depth and informed reporting of foreign affairs in the British and the German media”.

Media organisations previously involved include the BBC, ITN, The Economist, The Financial Times, The Guardian and The Independent.

Successful candidates will be able to choose which participating German newsroom to work with, while also researching stories that are relevant to their UK newspapers.

The IJP said: “By fully taking part in the day-to-day journalism, the participants will get a valuable insight into the way the media work differently in Germany and in the UK as well as they will learn more about politics, economy, culture and the social fabric of the host country.”

Any journalist aged 18 to 40 who regularly contributes as staff or freelance to a British media company can apply for the scheme.

Successful candidates are unlikely to be paid for their work but will receive a a lump-sum of €3,800 to cover most expenses. Additional costs are to be covered by the journalists themselves.

There are no requirements for British entrants to have any prior knowledge of German, although the IJP recommends any participants prepare for working in predominantly German-speaking newsrooms.

All British applicants are asked to send in a CV, photograph, letter of recommendation by an editor, four written samples of work and their preferences for German media outlets to theo@ijp.org by 15 July.

German media previously involved in the scheme include Die Welt, Arte, Berliner Zeitung, Deutsche Welle and Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

The scholarship programme begins in October. Find out more information on the IPJ website.

Picture: Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch

