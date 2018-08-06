British Journalism Awards for Specialist Media 2018: Full shortlist for inaugural awards revealed

Press Gazette is proud to announce the finalists for the first British Journalism Awards for Specialist Media.
This new set of awards has been launched as a subset of the British Journalism Awards to recognise great journalism being carried out on specialist and B2B titles – and by specialist journalists working in the mainstream media.
The winners will be announced at Stationers’ Hall, London, on 17 September 2018. The drinks reception and awards ceremony is free to attend but open only to sponsors, finalists and invited guests.
Those wishing to secure their place at the event should email: caroline.battley@compelo.com.
Press Gazette editor-in-chief and chairman of judges Dominic Ponsford said: “Judging these awards provided a great reminder of the richness and diversity of Britain’s journalism industry when it comes to the business and specialist sectors.
“There was ample evidence of innovation, investigation and revelation by journalists who clearly know and care deeply about their various patches.
“At Press Gazette we know that specialist journalism can be one of the most satisfying areas to work because you are often covering stories that would otherwise not get told.”
The main British Journalism Awards, held on 10 December 2018, open for entries at the early-bird rate this week.
Specialist Journalism Awards finalists
Built Environment
- Luke Barratt – Inside Housing
- Nathaniel Barker – Inside Housing
- Sophie Barnes – Inside Housing
- Richard Waite – Architects’ Journal
- Charlie Schouten – Place North West
- Jack Simpson – Construction News
Education
- Charlotte Santry – TES
- Stephen Exley – TES
- Will Hazel – TES
- Jack Grove – Times Higher Education
- Jess Staufenberg – Schools Week
- Donna Ferguson – The Guardian
Food and Farming
- The Bureau of Investigative Journalism
- The Sunday Times – The Dish
- Farmers Guardian – for series on Bovine TB
- Marina O’Loughlin – The Sunday Times
- Lucy de la Pasture – Crop Production Magazine
Health and Science
- Gareth Iacobucci – The BMJ
- Lawrence Dunhill – HSJ
- Carbon Brief
- Lilian Anekwe – Chemist and Druggist
- Jessica Hamzelou – New Scientist
- Chris Patterson and Neil Hallows – BMA
Finance sponsored by Oxford Said Business School
- Elliot Smith – Citywire – New Model Adviser
- Matei Rosca – S&P Global Market Intelligence
- Lucy McNulty – Financial News
- Justin Cash – Money Marketing
- Becky Pritchard – Financial News
Business Sustainability sponsored by University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability in Leadership
- Madeleine Cuff – Business Green
- Emma Newlands – Scotsman/Scotland on Sunday
- Marine Gerner – Business Sustainability
- Business & Innovaton Magazine
Legal
- Matthew Holehouse – Mlex
- Ruth Green – Global Insight
- Ian Weinfass – Police Oracle
Transport sponsored by Uber
- Carlton Reid – BikeBiz
- Mark Frary, Rob Gill and David Churchill – Buying Business Travel
- Will Dalrymple – Transport Engineer
- Tom Richmond – The Yorkshire Post
- Steve Dale and Mike Walter – Transportation Professional
Motoring
- Nick Rufford – The Sunday Times
- Guy Bird – freelance
- Jeremy Clarkson – The Sunday Times
- Maggie Barry – Daily Record
Public Sector and Charities
- Ian Weinfass – Police Oracle
- Saba Salman – The Guardian
- Bel Clover – HSJ
- Lawrence Dunhill – HSJ
- Nick Carding – HSJ
- Daniel Peters and Mark Conrad – Municipal Journal
Technology
- Ben Heather – HSJ
- Geoff White – The Dark Web podcast for Audible
- Clare McDonald – Computer Weekly
- Caroline Donelly – Computer Weekly
- Matt Pulzer, Jonny Williamson and Tim Cumming – The Manufacturer
- Danny Fortson – The Sunday Times
Investigation of the Year
- James Illman – HSJ – for investigation into East of England Ambulance Services Trust
- I and Johnston Press team – Knifecrime in Schools investigation
- Dan Warburton and Alan Selby – Sunday Mirror – for Inside Amazon
- Martin George – TES – Secrecy, conflicts of interest and the democratic deficit in the academy system
- Will Hurst – Architects’ Journal – for The Garden Bridge Investigation
- Nick Linford, Paul Offord, Billy Camden and John Dickens – FE Week – Learndirect: Catastrophic mismanagement and betrayal of students exposed
Publication of the Year
- Inside Housing
- HSJ
- Construction News
- The New European
- Pulse
- Architects’ Journal
There is no shortlist for the Energy and Commodities category and the Specialist Journalist of the Year award – the winners will instead be announced on the night.
Judges took the decision to merge the Food and Farming categories.