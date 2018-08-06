British Journalism Awards for Specialist Media 2018: Full shortlist for inaugural awards revealed

Press Gazette is proud to announce the finalists for the first British Journalism Awards for Specialist Media.

This new set of awards has been launched as a subset of the British Journalism Awards to recognise great journalism being carried out on specialist and B2B titles – and by specialist journalists working in the mainstream media.

The winners will be announced at Stationers’ Hall, London, on 17 September 2018. The drinks reception and awards ceremony is free to attend but open only to sponsors, finalists and invited guests.

Those wishing to secure their place at the event should email: caroline.battley@compelo.com.

Press Gazette editor-in-chief and chairman of judges Dominic Ponsford said: “Judging these awards provided a great reminder of the richness and diversity of Britain’s journalism industry when it comes to the business and specialist sectors.

“There was ample evidence of innovation, investigation and revelation by journalists who clearly know and care deeply about their various patches.

“At Press Gazette we know that specialist journalism can be one of the most satisfying areas to work because you are often covering stories that would otherwise not get told.”

The main British Journalism Awards, held on 10 December 2018, open for entries at the early-bird rate this week.

Specialist Journalism Awards finalists

Built Environment

Luke Barratt – Inside Housing

Nathaniel Barker – Inside Housing

Sophie Barnes – Inside Housing

Richard Waite – Architects’ Journal

Charlie Schouten – Place North West

Jack Simpson – Construction News



Education

Charlotte Santry – TES

Stephen Exley – TES

Will Hazel – TES

Jack Grove – Times Higher Education

Jess Staufenberg – Schools Week

Donna Ferguson – The Guardian

Food and Farming

The Bureau of Investigative Journalism

The Sunday Times – The Dish

Farmers Guardian – for series on Bovine TB

Marina O’Loughlin – The Sunday Times

Lucy de la Pasture – Crop Production Magazine

Health and Science

Gareth Iacobucci – The BMJ

Lawrence Dunhill – HSJ

Carbon Brief

Lilian Anekwe – Chemist and Druggist

Jessica Hamzelou – New Scientist

Chris Patterson and Neil Hallows – BMA

Finance sponsored by Oxford Said Business School

Elliot Smith – Citywire – New Model Adviser

Matei Rosca – S&P Global Market Intelligence

Lucy McNulty – Financial News

Justin Cash – Money Marketing

Becky Pritchard – Financial News

Business Sustainability sponsored by University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability in Leadership

Madeleine Cuff – Business Green

Emma Newlands – Scotsman/Scotland on Sunday

Marine Gerner – Business Sustainability

Business & Innovaton Magazine

Legal

Matthew Holehouse – Mlex

Ruth Green – Global Insight

Ian Weinfass – Police Oracle

Transport sponsored by Uber

Carlton Reid – BikeBiz

Mark Frary, Rob Gill and David Churchill – Buying Business Travel

Will Dalrymple – Transport Engineer

Tom Richmond – The Yorkshire Post

Steve Dale and Mike Walter – Transportation Professional

Motoring

Nick Rufford – The Sunday Times

Guy Bird – freelance

Jeremy Clarkson – The Sunday Times

Maggie Barry – Daily Record

Public Sector and Charities

Ian Weinfass – Police Oracle

Saba Salman – The Guardian

Bel Clover – HSJ

Lawrence Dunhill – HSJ

Nick Carding – HSJ

Daniel Peters and Mark Conrad – Municipal Journal

Technology

Ben Heather – HSJ

Geoff White – The Dark Web podcast for Audible

Clare McDonald – Computer Weekly

Caroline Donelly – Computer Weekly

Matt Pulzer, Jonny Williamson and Tim Cumming – The Manufacturer

Danny Fortson – The Sunday Times

Investigation of the Year

James Illman – HSJ – for investigation into East of England Ambulance Services Trust

I and Johnston Press team – Knifecrime in Schools investigation

Dan Warburton and Alan Selby – Sunday Mirror – for Inside Amazon

Martin George – TES – Secrecy, conflicts of interest and the democratic deficit in the academy system

Will Hurst – Architects’ Journal – for The Garden Bridge Investigation

Nick Linford, Paul Offord, Billy Camden and John Dickens – FE Week – Learndirect: Catastrophic mismanagement and betrayal of students exposed

Publication of the Year

Inside Housing

HSJ

Construction News

The New European

Pulse

Architects’ Journal

There is no shortlist for the Energy and Commodities category and the Specialist Journalist of the Year award – the winners will instead be announced on the night.

Judges took the decision to merge the Food and Farming categories.