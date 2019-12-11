All Sections

December 11, 2019

British Journalism Awards 2019 in pictures

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The British Journalism Awards 2019 crowned the Financial Times as News Provider of the Year for the second year in a row last night, as titans of the industry gathered for the prestigious annual awards.

All 23 winners were revealed at a gala dinner at the Hilton Bankside Hotel in London marking the eighth Press Gazette British Journalism Awards, which was established to celebrate journalism that is in the public interest.

Other big winners included Decca Aitkenhead of the Sunday Times, Marina Hyde of the Guardian, Robin Barnwell of ITV Exposure, Anthony Loyd of The Times and Paul Caruana Galizia of Tortoise.

See pictures from the night below, taken by The Photo Team.

