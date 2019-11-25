British Journalism Awards 2019: Finalists revealed for News Provider of the Year

Finalists in the News Provider of the Year category for the Press Gazette British Journalism Awards 2019 can now be revealed, with a shortlist of eight news titles across print and digital.
The winner of the coveted prize will be announced at a gala dinner on 10 December at London’s Hilton Bankside, where all 23 awards, including Journalist of the Year, will be handed out.
Last year the BJA judges chose the Financial Times, under editor Lionel Barber, as their News Provider of the Year.
Press Gazette editor-in-chief and chairman of the judges, Dominic Ponsford, said: “The News Provider of the Year prize goes to the particular newsbrand which has done the most, in the view of the British Journalism Awards judges, to serve the public interest with journalism that was revelatory and put together with skill and rigour.
“This year’s finalists have gone the extra mile by producing campaigns, investigations and scoops which have made a difference for the better in society.
“News organisations are pilloried when they get things wrong but rarely get applauded for all the good they do. These awards attempt to redress the balance and applaud the outstanding job so many British journalists do of holding the powerful to account and giving a voice to victims of injustice.”
The nominees for News Provider of the Year 2019 are:
Daily Mail
- Gamblers paid to keep betting
- Russian Oligarch’s wife paid £135,000 for dinner with Theresa May and SIX female cabinet ministers
- Britons fleeced by fake taxmen
Daily Mirror
- Brexit has divided our country – join Britain Talks to get us back together
- The Mirror investigates: Rough sleeping in Britain 2019
- Kids play in Arctic seas as 22C heatwave grips North Pole at climate change frontline
Financial Times
- Vladimir Putin says liberalism has ‘become obsolete’
- London’s King’s Cross uses facial recognition in security cameras
- UK’s Labour would seize £300bn of company shares
HuffPost UK
- This Is What It’s Like To Lose Your Local Leisure Centre
- The Inside Story: How Theresa May’s Personal And Political Flaws Finally Forced Her Downfall
- The Crisis Engulfing The NHS – Seen From One Hospital Bed
The Guardian
- Boris Johnson: police called to loud altercation at potential PM’s home
- Rogue landlords: 90% of local authorities fail to issue fines
- Revealed: the rise and rise of populist rhetoric
The Sunday Times
- No-deal Brexit preparations: the leaked Operation Yellowhammer document
- Tory party in civil war after Amber Rudd quits
- Interview: Ruth Davidson, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, on depression, her self‑harm scars and why she’ll never be PM
The Times
- Shamima Begum: Bring me home, says Bethnal Green girl who left to join Isis
- Action Fraud investigation: victims misled and mocked as police fail to investigate
- Air pollution postcode checker: What is the level near me?
The Telegraph
- The British #MeToo scandal which cannot be revealed
- Sir Philip Green injunction lifted to reveal £1m payouts to silence accusers
- Duty of Care Campaign
The Press Gazette British Journalism Awards thanks its sponsors: Uber, Starling Bank, The Investigative Journal, EY, Google News Initiative, Transparency International UK, Affinity Photo, Takeda, Huawei and Camelot.
2 thoughts on “British Journalism Awards 2019: Finalists revealed for News Provider of the Year”
until i sAw the receipt 4 $5864, i did not believe thAt…my… mother in lAw truley eArning money pArt time online.. there brothers friend hAd beAn doing this less thAn 9 months And recently cleArd the mortgAge on their AppArtment And purchAsed A gorgeous cAr. go to, go to this site home tAb for more detAil…www.joblinks99.com
Well, I guess now we know which media outlets are paying the most for tables/sponsorship this year…