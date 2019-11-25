British Journalism Awards 2019: Finalists revealed for News Provider of the Year

Finalists in the News Provider of the Year category for the Press Gazette British Journalism Awards 2019 can now be revealed, with a shortlist of eight news titles across print and digital.

The winner of the coveted prize will be announced at a gala dinner on 10 December at London’s Hilton Bankside, where all 23 awards, including Journalist of the Year, will be handed out.

Last year the BJA judges chose the Financial Times, under editor Lionel Barber, as their News Provider of the Year.

Press Gazette editor-in-chief and chairman of the judges, Dominic Ponsford, said: “The News Provider of the Year prize goes to the particular newsbrand which has done the most, in the view of the British Journalism Awards judges, to serve the public interest with journalism that was revelatory and put together with skill and rigour.

“This year’s finalists have gone the extra mile by producing campaigns, investigations and scoops which have made a difference for the better in society.

“News organisations are pilloried when they get things wrong but rarely get applauded for all the good they do. These awards attempt to redress the balance and applaud the outstanding job so many British journalists do of holding the powerful to account and giving a voice to victims of injustice.”

The nominees for News Provider of the Year 2019 are:

Daily Mail

Daily Mirror

Financial Times

HuffPost UK

The Guardian

The Sunday Times

The Times

The Telegraph

