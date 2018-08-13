British Journalism Awards 2018: Now open for entries at early-bird rate

The British Journalism Awards 2018 are now open for entries at the early bird rate.

Last year saw a record number of entries for the 20 awards categories which aim to celebrate public interest journalism wherever it appears – in print, online or broadcast – provided it is aimed at a UK audience.

Work must have been published or broadcast between 1 September 2017 and 31 August 2018 in order to qualify.

The judges are looking for journalism which is revelatory, shows journalistic skill and rigour and which serves the public interest.

The winners will be announced at a dinner held at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms, central London, on 10 December.

Last year saw Nick Ferrari crowned journalist of the year in recognition of his probing political interviews and Inside Housing named publication of the year for highlighting fire safety on tower blocks in advance of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Press Gazette editor-in-chief and chairman of judges Dominic Ponsford said: “These awards have grown every year since we launched them in the wake of the Leveson Inquiry and hacking scandal in 2012 to highlight the huge amount of good that our industry does.

“Back then the idea of dedicating a set of awards to public interest journalism seemed novel to some. Since then, the idea of celebrating journalism which serves the public good has become more mainstream.”

Most entries require up to three examples of published work and a supporting statement of up to 500 words.

This year the criteria for the Marie Colvin Award has changed slightly. This category is still free, but the judges have decided that it should recognise an up-and-coming journalist in the mould of former Sunday Times foreign correspondent Colvin who was killed reporting from Syria in 2012.

Entry prices:

£75 plus VAT per entry for early bird (before 9 September)

£100 plus VAT per entry for standard (deadline 29 September).

Full list of categories with entry criteria:

Arts and Entertainment

For the journalist working in the field of the arts and entertainment who has done the most to bring newsworthy information to light and make a difference.

The emphasis here is on reportage and investigation rather than criticism or comment. This category covers all aspects of the entertainment industry, showbiz and the creative arts. Collaborative entries are accepted.

Business, Finance and Economics Journalism

For the journalist who has done the most to probe and investigate the world of business. Collaborative entries are accepted.

Campaign of the Year – sponsored by Bournemouth University

For the series of articles, broadcasts or digital project which has done the most to make a difference in society and serve the public interest. You cannot enter the same work in Campaign and Investigation categories.

Judges will be looking for evidence of a campaign’s impact, originality, bravery, skill of execution and at how journalism has been used to further the campaign’s objectives.

Comment Journalism

This new category is for the best comment journalist of the year.

The judges are looking for the most incisive comment which has brought new ideas and thinking to bear when discussing a matter of public interest.

Features Journalism

This is for the best features journalist of the year. It rewards excellent journalism on a matter of public interest which could be descriptive, of a human interest nature or based on an interview.

This category is not intended for investigations or comment. Open to broadcasters, written pieces and digital projects. Collaborative entries are accepted.

Foreign Affairs Journalism – sponsored by Gibtelecom

For the journalist working for a UK audience whose reports from overseas have done the most to serve the public interest. Entries can comprise news reports, colour features and/or investigations. Collaborative entries are accepted.

Innovation – sponsored by Google

This category is for the best journalism innovation of the year. The judges are looking for a project which brings new information to light on a matter of public interest either directly, or indirectly by creating a new stream of revenue.

Innovative digital storytelling can be submitted in this category but it is also open to print and broadcast work.

Suitable entries could include:

A new editorial product or method of storytelling which has found a new audience

An innovative way of investigating a story

A paywall or other commercial strategy which helps to pay for journalism.

Investigation of the Year – sponsored by Transparency International

For the most incisive and revelatory public interest investigation of the year (you cannot enter the same work in Campaign and Investigation). Collaborative (team) entries are accepted.

The judges will be looking for work which is compelling and which brings significant new information to light on a matter of public interest.

Investigation (Global)

This is a new category to showcase outstanding investigative journalism by news orgnisations outside the UK. This is only for work aimed at an international audience.

Journalist of the Year – sponsored by CISION Gorkana Jobs

For the outstanding British journalist of the year. Journalists entered in other categories will automatically be considered for this prize – but stand-alone entries can also be made for this award.

There is no shortlist for this prize – the winner will be announced on the night.

Local Heroes

This category is for the best journalism at a local and regional level.

It is open to local newspapers, websites and broadcast outlets. Those working for news outlets aimed at a national audience cannot enter this category.

Journalists can enter this category as individuals or teams. They may want to highlight one particular project, investigation, campaign or linked series of news stories.

The judges are looking for work which has done the most to bring new information to light on a matter of public interest and for journalism which has made a difference for the better at a local level.

New Journalist of the Year – sponsored by Bournemouth University

This award is for a relative newcomer to the industry (who may have worked in other jobs before) and has been a journalist for less than 36 months. Work most show evidence of being revelatory and serving the public interest.

The judges are looking for the new journalist who has done the most to bring new information to light on a matter of public interest.

News Provider of the Year

This new category is for the news provider that has excelled in terms of serving the public interest and bringing new information to light.

It is open to individual newspaper and magazine titles, websites and broadcast news programmes. News channels can enter this award as can news agencies.

The judges are looking for a news provider that stands out because of the quality of its investigative journalism and ability to break news on matters of public interest.

Photography

For the photographer whose work has done the most to serve the public interest.

The judges are looking for compelling and newsworthy images which provide fresh insight into important events and figures.

Politics Journalism

This category is for the best politics journalism published in any format aimed at a mainly UK audience.

The judges are looking for work which brings new information to light and which serves the public interest. Collaborative (team) entries are accepted.

Science and Health Journalism

Aimed at journalists who cover science, health and the environment, with a focus on those involved in investigative features and news rather than comment. Collaborative (team) entries are accepted.

Scoop of the Year

This is the prize for the best story of the year (you can only enter one story for this award).

The judges are looking for work which had an impact, brought new information to light and which served the public interest.

Specialist Journalism

A prize recognising the best public interest journalism on specialist/B2B newspapers, magazines, websites and broadcast outlets. This is for journalism aimed at a specialist business, trade or other interest areas.

Specialist journalists on general interest publications (such as national newspapers) can enter for this award if their specialism is not covered by other categories. Collaborative (team) entries are accepted.

Sports Journalism

Aimed at the sports journalist who has done the most to investigate the world of sport and serve the public interest. Collaborative (team) entries are accepted.

Preference will be given to articles which are revelatory and which hold those involved in sport to account.

Technology – sponsored by Huawei

For the journalist who has done the most over the course of the year to investigate the world of technology and serve the public interest. Collaborative (team) entries are accepted.

Marie Colvin Award – sponsored by Reporters Without Borders

This category was launched in memory of the late Sunday Times foreign correspondent Marie Colvin who was killed reporting on the plight of people in the beseiged Syrian city of Homs in 2012. It is free to enter and anyone can make a nomination.

The judges are looking for a journalist who has raised the reputation of journalism and journalists through their efforts to bear witness to events in the way that Colvin did.

This year they have stipulated that they are looking to recognise an up-and-coming journalist who is a “future Marie in the making”.

ENTER NOW