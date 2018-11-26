British Journalism Awards 2018 News Provider of the Year shortlist revealed

Six news organisations have been named as finalists for the 2018 News Provider of the Year at this year’s Press Gazette British Journalism Awards.

All 40 British Journalism Awards judges were invited to vote for the News Provider of the Year. The shortlist reflects titles which are well represented as finalists in the other awards categories.

The British Journalism Awards are open to all journalists, wherever they work, and have a remit to recognise journalism that is interesting to the public and in the public interest.

The News Provider of the Year finalists are:

– Financial Times

– Guardian News & Media

– Channel 4 News

– The Times

– The Sunday Times

– Daily Mail.

Shortlisted work for the Financial Times includes its Presidents’ Club dinner investigation.

Guardian News & Media and Channel 4 News are both represented in the shortlists for their work investigating Facebook and Cambridge Analytica.

Nominations from The Times include its investigation into sexual misconduct by Oxfam charity workers.

Shortlisted entries from The Sunday Times include its investigation into corruption around Qatar’s successful 2022 World Cup bid.

The Daily Mail’s nominations include its Betrayal of the Brave campaign for Afghan translators.

The winner will be announced at the British Journalism Awards dinner which is held at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms on 10 December.

The winner will be announced at the British Journalism Awards dinner which is held at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms on 10 December.

