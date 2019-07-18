Brides magazine prints its last after US buyout with some staff redundancies falling

Brides, the UK’s biggest-selling wedding magazine, will print its last edition next month with a number of redundancies falling as a result.

Conde Nast sold the global brand to US digital media company Dotdash in May and is no longer able to use the Brides name, despite the buyer’s decision not to pursue publication in the UK.

The UK website was slowly wound down after the sale, and bridesmagazine.co.uk now redirects to the US site.

The final bi-monthly print edition of Brides in the UK (pictured), dated September/October, will hit newsstands on 1 August. Tomorrow is the last official day in the office for affected staff.

Editor Jade Beer posted on Instagram today: “Eight years as editor in chief, countless laughs, plenty of drama and it all comes down to this.

“The Final Edit and our very last issue of Conde Nast Brides, on sale this month. Rest assured it’s a sensationally good one.

“Thank you to my bridal partners in crime for bringing your brains and your creativity every single day. It was magic.”

A spokesperson for Conde Nast Britain would not confirm the number of editorial staff at Brides affected by the closure. Press Gazette understands the majority of staff will take up other roles within the company.

Conde Nast Britain also publishes Vogue, Glamour, Tatler, Conde Nast Traveller and GQ magazines.

Conde Nast Brides publishing director Simon Leadsford wrote online today: “Farewell Brides magazine! It’s been a 10 year rollercoaster ride as publisher with many more highs than lows.

“The team, the talent and the endless laughter will stay with me forever.”

Brides had an average circulation of 30,061 last year, according to the latest ABC figures, less than half its peak of 68,586 in 2010.

Closest rival You and Your Wedding, published by Immediate Media, had a circulation of 9,719 in 2018. Archant’s regional Bride magazines and Wedding Ideas, published by Chelsea Magazine Company, are not audited.

Hearst UK closed Cosmopolitan Bride in 2011 while Immediate’s Perfect Wedding stopped publication last year.

Dotdash also closed 85-year-old Brides in the US with its August/September issue, putting its future focus on “building the most comprehensive, inspiring, inclusive and trusted wedding content” online.