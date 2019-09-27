All Sections

September 27, 2019

PM's senior aide Dominic Cummings tells Sky News reporter 'almost all news is bullshit'

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

The Prime Minister’s senior adviser has said the news is “almost all bullshit” as he responded to questions from a Sky News reporter who tracked him down in the street.

Dominic Cummings, seen by many as the mastermind behind Boris Johnson’s Brexit strategy, made the comment as he was doorstepped by political correspondent Lewis Goodall last night.

Goodall was quizzing Cummings (pictured) about the language used by Boris Johnson in Parliament and the senior aide’s “masterplan” for leaving the European Union as he left a book launch event in Westminster.

“I don’t have a masterplan,” Cummings said, to which Goodall responded: “Really? Because people say you do.”

“Well people say all sorts of things,” Cummings said. “You say all sorts of things. You don’t know what you’re talking about.

“So everyone watching at home should know – don’t watch the news because it’s almost all bullshit.”

Asked by members of the lobby for a response to Cummings’ comments this morning, the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said people could “make up their own minds” about what to do with their time.

Johnson has repeatedly described attempts to block a no-deal Brexit as the “surrender act” and dismissed a Labour MP’s complaint that his “inflammatory” language risked provoking attacks as “humbug” during a heated session in Parliament on Wednesday.

The Guardian has previously described Goodall as a “Labour Party activist” in his bio on the website.

Goodall is soon set to leave Sky News to join Newsnight as policy editor in November.

Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

