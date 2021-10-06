Biggest marketing challenges revealed in new NS Media Group survey

In a recent survey conducted by the New Statesman Media Group (NSMG), marketers from around the world were given the opportunity to share their biggest concerns about the biggest challenges for the marketing industry.

From familiar issues about shrinking budgets and thinly-spread resources to specific concerns surrounding marketing credibility and poor technological solutions, over 100 respondents took the survey.

The challenge of conducting big campaigns on little resources and unclear business objectives topped the list of grievances, with 14% and 13% of marketers picking them in their top three respectively.

Yet the basic marketing skillsets are in place it would seem, only 3% cited training and development as the biggest concern

Other issues tracking highly were: struggling to track return on investment, creating impactful content, low lead quality/quantity, and limited budget.

The full results of the survey can be found in the free survey report

In this survey, the same marketers were asked to reach out for help or advice on any part of their role.

Interestingly these topics seemed to be global: Participants came from the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Norway, Italy, Spain, US, Canada, Morocco and Iran.

Mastering – or at least justifying – social media and its associated spend was brought up by a number of participants, along with the conjoined notions of how to work better across departments and increasing productivity.

Questions surrounding technology or automation did not appear in an industry where digitalisation is key, although several focused on discovering new channels and discovering digital talent.

The age-old issues of attracting new clients, sharing ideal strategies and driving more conversions were present, but not prevalent; explicit and exact knowledge is seemingly needed.

Changes to email privacy policies, simplifying Google Ads, segmenting and details of audience, and CRM set-ups all featured.

New Statesman Media Group unveils infographic featuring all the survey responses

This article was produced in association with Lead Monitor, New Statesman Media Group’s marketing solution.