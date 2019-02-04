All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
February 4, 2019

Beth Rigby named next Sky News political editor

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Beth Rigby has been appointed Sky News political editor, replacing Faisal Islam who is moving to the BBC to become its economics editor.

Rigby, who has been promoted from deputy political editor, tweeted that taking on the new role was a “huge opportunity and responsibility at such an important time in our political life”.

She added that it was “an honour to follow in the footsteps of Faisal Islam and Adam Boulton”. Boulton is also a former Sky News political editor.

Islam was among journalists offering their congratulations to Rigby, a former chief political correspondent at the Financial Times, on Twitter.

Picture: Sky News / Youtube

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. 'Numbers man' Faisal Islam leaves Sky News political editor job to take on role as BBC economics editor 'Numbers man' Faisal Islam leaves Sky News political editor job to take on role as BBC economics editor
  2. Beth Rigby named next Sky News political editor Beth Rigby named next Sky News political editor
  3. Crowdfunding page set up to raise funds for staff and freelances owed money by The Pool following its closure Crowdfunding page set up to raise funds for staff and freelances owed money by The Pool following its closure
  4. Dennis Publishing sells off two magazines to computer manufacturer Raspberry Pi and looks to shift third title Dennis Publishing sells off two magazines to computer manufacturer Raspberry Pi and looks to shift third title
  5. Film 'homage' to Sunday Times war correspondent Marie Colvin to enter cinemas this month Film 'homage' to Sunday Times war correspondent Marie Colvin to enter cinemas this month

Latest Jobs

FT backs new website aimed at capturing younger generation of European entrepreneurs