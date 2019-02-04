Beth Rigby named next Sky News political editor

Beth Rigby has been appointed Sky News political editor, replacing Faisal Islam who is moving to the BBC to become its economics editor.

Rigby, who has been promoted from deputy political editor, tweeted that taking on the new role was a “huge opportunity and responsibility at such an important time in our political life”.

She added that it was “an honour to follow in the footsteps of Faisal Islam and Adam Boulton”. Boulton is also a former Sky News political editor.

I’m absolutely thrilled to be appointed Sky News’s Political Editor. Huge opportunity and responsibility at such an important time in our political life. An honour to follow in the footsteps of @faisalislam and @adamboultonSKY — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) February 4, 2019

Islam was among journalists offering their congratulations to Rigby, a former chief political correspondent at the Financial Times, on Twitter.

House news! Massive congrats to @BethRigby who will take over the political editor hot seat here at Sky News… https://t.co/vNgCa3lDIc — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) February 4, 2019

Congratulations to @BethRigby who has been appointed @SkyNews Political Editor — Cristina Nicolotti S (@skynewsgirl) February 4, 2019

Fantastic news that @BethRigby has been appointed the new @SkyNews Political Editor — Sophy Ridge (@SophyRidgeSky) February 4, 2019

Huge news as George Osborne misses out on filling a job vacancy.

Congrats @BethRigby https://t.co/5eqr4AyOj4 — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) February 4, 2019

@BethRigby – new Sky Political Editor. Absolutely fantastic news…lots of love from your old colleagues at the @ft – you'll be fantastic! — George Parker (@GeorgeWParker) February 4, 2019

Picture: Sky News / Youtube