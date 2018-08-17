BBC's Tony Hall to deliver first annual lecture named in honour of former Society of Editors head Bob Satchwell

BBC director general Tony Hall will deliver this year’s inaugural Satchwell Lecture, named in honour of Bob Satchwell who was forced to step down as Society of Editor’s executive director last year over a life-changing illness.

Lord Hall will deliver the newly established event, which has been organised by the Society of Editors, on 8 October at Stationer’s Hall, central London, from 7pm. It will then continue annually.

Satchwell stepped down from the society in March 2017 after suffering a debilitating stroke. He had been at the helm for nearly two decades, following a career on regional and national newspapers.

Sponsorship of the lecture and any donations raised on the night are expected to go towards Satchwell’s ongoing care.

Current executive director Ian Murray said: “No one involved over the last few years in the battle to protect a free press and diverse media here in the UK can be in any doubt of Bob’s huge contribution to that cause.

“From Leveson to the creation of IPSO, from threats to Freedom of Information, to the countless other attempts to stifle free speech, Bob was always there in the fight.

“This is a chance not only to ensure his name remains at the forefront of that fight but enables on this first occasion the industry to say some small thanks to a man who worked tirelessly on its behalf.”

Tickets cost £10. Places are limited. Book online.

Picture: Ian Hinchliffe/Society of Editors