April 8, 2019

BBC's Nick Robinson to deliver keynote speech at London Press Club Awards 2019

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

BBC Today programme presenter Nick Robinson will give the keynote speech at the London Press Club Awards lunch, to be held later this month.

The awards will be hosted by BBC newsreader Kate Silverton and held at Stationers’ Hall, central London, on Tuesday, 30 April.

Laura Kuenssberg and Katya Adler are jointly nominated for the Broadcast Journalist of the Year prize this year, while Bellingcat’s Investigative Team is on the shortlist for Digital Journalist of the Year.

Windrush Scandal reporter Amelia Gentleman, of the Guardian, is one of three journalists vying for Print Journalist of the Year, facing off against Daily Mirror editor Alison Phillips and Sean O’Neill of the Times.

The Londoner of the Year award, which last year was given posthumously to PC Keith Palmer, who was killed defending Parliament during the Westminster terror attack, will be announced on the day.

Tickets for the awards lunch are available via email to info@londonpressclub.co.uk – tickets cost from £145 per person + VAT.

London Press Club Awards shortlist 2019:

Daily Newspaper of the Year
Evening Standard
Financial Times
The Sun
The Times

Sunday Newspaper of the Year
The Observer
Sunday Mirror
The Sunday Times

Business Journalist of the Year
Jim Armitage, Evening Standard
Madison Marriage, Financial Times
Mark Kleinman, Sky News

Broadcast Journalist of the Year
Channel 4 News Investigative Team
Clive Myrie, BBC News
Katya Adler and Laura Kuenssberg, BBC News

Digital Journalist of the Year
Bellingcat Investigative Team
Daniel Adamson and Aliaume Leroy, Africa Eye, BBC
Maeve McClenaghan, Bureau Local

Print Journalist of the Year
Alison Phillips, Daily Mirror
Amelia Gentleman, The Guardian
Sean O’Neill, The Times

Scoop of the Year
Cambridge Analytica Investigation, The Guardian
The John Worboys Campaign, The Sun
The Windrush Scandal, The Guardian

Edgar Wallace Award (for writing or reporting of the highest quality)
To be announced on the day

Londoner of the Year Award
To be announced on the day

