BBC's Nick Robinson to deliver keynote speech at London Press Club Awards 2019

BBC Today programme presenter Nick Robinson will give the keynote speech at the London Press Club Awards lunch, to be held later this month.

The awards will be hosted by BBC newsreader Kate Silverton and held at Stationers’ Hall, central London, on Tuesday, 30 April.

Laura Kuenssberg and Katya Adler are jointly nominated for the Broadcast Journalist of the Year prize this year, while Bellingcat’s Investigative Team is on the shortlist for Digital Journalist of the Year.

Windrush Scandal reporter Amelia Gentleman, of the Guardian, is one of three journalists vying for Print Journalist of the Year, facing off against Daily Mirror editor Alison Phillips and Sean O’Neill of the Times.

The Londoner of the Year award, which last year was given posthumously to PC Keith Palmer, who was killed defending Parliament during the Westminster terror attack, will be announced on the day.

Tickets for the awards lunch are available via email to info@londonpressclub.co.uk – tickets cost from £145 per person + VAT.

London Press Club Awards shortlist 2019:

Daily Newspaper of the Year

Evening Standard

Financial Times

The Sun

The Times

Sunday Newspaper of the Year

The Observer

Sunday Mirror

The Sunday Times

Business Journalist of the Year

Jim Armitage, Evening Standard

Madison Marriage, Financial Times

Mark Kleinman, Sky News

Broadcast Journalist of the Year

Channel 4 News Investigative Team

Clive Myrie, BBC News

Katya Adler and Laura Kuenssberg, BBC News

Digital Journalist of the Year

Bellingcat Investigative Team

Daniel Adamson and Aliaume Leroy, Africa Eye, BBC

Maeve McClenaghan, Bureau Local

Print Journalist of the Year

Alison Phillips, Daily Mirror

Amelia Gentleman, The Guardian

Sean O’Neill, The Times

Scoop of the Year

Cambridge Analytica Investigation, The Guardian

The John Worboys Campaign, The Sun

The Windrush Scandal, The Guardian

Edgar Wallace Award (for writing or reporting of the highest quality)

To be announced on the day

Londoner of the Year Award

To be announced on the day

Picture: BBC/Steve Brown