Kate Adie, the BBC’s former chief news correspondent of 14 years, is set to receive a lifetime achievement award from the Society of Editors.

The 73-year-old, who held the role until 2003, is expected to give a speech as she accepts the honour at the Society’s 20th anniversary conference gala dinner at Stationers’ Hall in London on 12 November.

Adie, who continues to present From Our Own Correspondent on BBC Radio 4, became a well-known figure as she reported on conflicts around the world, including the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989, both Gulf Wars, and the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Her big break came when the BBC interrupted its coverage of the World Snooker Championships in 1980 for her coverage of the Iranian Embassy siege in London from behind a car door.

Society of Editors executive director Ian Murray said: “Kate Adie is one of the most influential journalists of our age.

“Her record speaks for itself and her dedication to our profession and the high standards the public demands of it is legendary.

“I’m delighted that the society is able to recognise Kate’s achievements and her ongoing commitment to our profession with a Lifetime Achievement Award.”

Adie was awarded a Bafta Fellowship last year, which she described as an “absolute privilege”, and made a Commander of the British Empire for services to the media.

She was also named Chancellor of Bournemouth University in January after receiving an honorary doctorate from the institution four years earlier.

Former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre received the Society’s first ever lifetime achievement award last year, taking aim at the Guardian, its former editor Alan Rusbridger, the BBC, Lord Leveson and the judiciary in his speech.

This year’s Society of Editors conference will see three national newspaper editors – the Daily Mirror’s Alison Phillips, the Telegraph’s Chris Evans and the Mail on Sunday’s Ted Verity – discuss today’s evolving newsroom.

On another panel, investigations editors and correspondents from the Telegraph, Buzzfeed, the Daily Mirror and Archant will reflect on their relevance in a “clickbait world”.

James Harding, co-founder of slow news venture Tortoise, and Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham are also due to speak.

Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire