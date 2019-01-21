All Sections

January 21, 2019

BBC's Inside Out North West to broadcast special tribute to presenter Dianne Oxberry after death aged 51

By PA Mediapoint Twitter

Current affairs programme Inside Out will broadcast a special tribute to Dianne Oxberry tonight after the BBC weather presenter died aged 51.

The broadcaster, who presented the programme on BBC One in the North West, died on 10 January following a short illness.

The special programme will illustrate how her journalism led to real change and won her awards, the BBC said.

It will also feature Oxberry‘s last report for Inside Out which was filmed in Liverpool and revealed the financial pressure faced by Merseyside Mounted Police Section.

The episode of BBC Inside Out North West will also feature a tribute by her former colleague and good friend Tony Livesey.

She took over presenting the show from him in September 2013.

He said: “For me she was a genuine celebrity in my eyes but for her, she was always just Dianne. Funny, honest and an absolute natural on camera.

“The thing about Dianne, she was so famous here in the North West that walking down the street with her was like being with royalty. But she never let it go to her head, she was as down to earth and the same off camera as on.

“For me, she was a wonderful friend, a wonderful colleague and as you know, someone who can always make you smile and that, in this world, is priceless great friend.”

Oxberry worked alongside Simon Mayo and Steve Wright on Radio 1 before moving to North West Tonight in 1994.

Inside Out’s tribute to Dianne Oxberry will air at 7.30pm tonight on BBC One in the North West and on BBC iPlayer.

Picture: BBC/PA Wire

