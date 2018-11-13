BBC's Andrew Neil deletes early-morning tweet calling Observer's Carole Cadwalladr 'mad cat woman'

Top BBC political journalist Andrew Neil has deleted a tweet calling The Observer’s Carole Cadwalldr a “mad cat woman”, which was published in the early hours of this morning.
Neil, who presents Politics Live and This Week, was criticised by a number of other journalists for the 3.15am tweet, in which he punned that Cadwalladr was “Karol Kodswallop”.
The broadcaster’s language mimicks that used by Leave.EU campaign architect Arron Banks, who has previously described Cadwalladr as a “sad cat lady” in a tweet.
Neil’s tweet (below) was online for at least seven hours before being deleted.
Cadwalladr has received plaudits and prizes for her work exposing Facebook data harvesting by now disbanded firm Cambridge Analytica, which allegedly used the data to target Facebook users with political adverts to influence the UK Brexit vote and US presidential election.
She has criticised the BBC for not giving her right of reply when it interviewed Arron Banks on The Andrew Marr Show on 4 November.
Responding indirectly to Neil on Twitter this afternoon, Cadwalladr said: “Four days ago, I wrote to @BBC re its role in amplifying @Arron_banks’ harassment campaign against me. I cited Neil’s tweets.
“This isn’t just sexist & unfunny. & it doesn’t just reveal wider failure to report the story. It betrays the British public. Who are not being told the truth.”
Earlier this year Cadwalladr took home the George Orwell Prize for Journalism.
Last week she won the top prize at the Reporters Without Borders Press Freedom Awards, where she warned of a “war on truth” on social media. She also used the awards to claim the UK press is now “under attack”.
Speaking to Press Gazette previously, Cadwalladr has highlighted the abuse she has received over her Cambridge Analytica story, including from so-called “tech bros”.
A BBC spokesperson said: “Andrew has deleted what he recognises was an inappropriate tweet.”
Journalists were quick to criticise Neil’s choice of words on Twitter.
So the BBC's flagship politics presenter is allowed to launch sexist attacks on an award-winning journalist and that's all fine, is it? https://t.co/HF7NGrMP9E
— Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) November 13, 2018
‘Mad cat woman’. From a major BBC presenter about a female journalist (an award-winning one). Because now they fancy showing us their misogyny too? https://t.co/k6AewZTD5X
— Terri White (@Terri_White) November 13, 2018
I'm not a fan of the general bashing of Andrew Neil/the BBC, but this was a really unpleasant and silly thing for him to tweet. https://t.co/XqVCbonYyN
— Peter Walker (@peterwalker99) November 13, 2018
When you're an award-winning investigative journalist who has broken some of the biggest political stories of the past year, but also happen to be a woman. pic.twitter.com/r6pA4PUbgE
— Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) November 13, 2018
Looks like Neil was having a bit of a meltdown, sitting up at silly o’clock in the morning, tweeting insults. Very Trump-esque.
The BBC is in deep doo-dah over the way it has covered Brexit, which has been dishonest and biased in the extreme. Earlier this week, the Taxpayers’ Alliance conceded in legal papers that it had orchestrated a smear campaign against one of Cadwalladr’s sources using a network of nine ring-wing organisations, all based at the same address, who had been given airtime on the BBC – with zero inquiry as to who they actually were – to broadcast lies and smears.
This legal admission by the Taxpayers’ Alliance lends credence to Cadwalladr’s long-standing concerns that the BBC is smearing her in the same way. It has repeatedly invited right-wing – often far-right – commentators onto its airwaves to gratuitously mock and demean her and her work.
This is despite the fact that her work has repeatedly been vindicated after being similarly attacked, and has this year won two of the world’s most prestigious journalism awards.
Cadwalladr is never invited onto the BBC or given a right to reply to the outrageous smears the BBC constantly airs against her. By contrast, another supposed ‘journalist’, who has been directly implicated in the very illegality Cadwalladr’s work is exposing (Isabel Oakeshott), is never off the BBC’s airwaves.
The BBC has admitted in a statement to this very publication earlier this year that it has taken an editorial decision to get behind Brexit and stop airing the views of remainers. It has confessed its own bias publicly to an industry publication. That bias is evident in all of its reporting on the subject and all of the decisions it makes as to who it will or will not give a platform to when covering this issue.
Arron Banks is given a major BBC platform and softballed by the presenter, despite having already been found guilty – by both the Information Commissioner and the Electoral Commission – of serious offences. But the journalist who exposed this criminality a year earlier is blackballed from the corporation and is constantly smeared by the people it does provide a platform to – both as employees and as guests.
It’s disgraceful and utterly indefensible.
