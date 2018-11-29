All Sections

November 29, 2018

BBC wins bid to televise Theresa May's Brexit deal debate with Jeremy Corbyn

By James Walker Twitter
Debate

Prime Minister Theresa May has accepted a BBC bid to host a head-to-head debate with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn over her proposed Brexit deal.

The BBC News press team today confirmed that May had accepted its bid with the debate set to air at 8pm on Sunday 9 December.

It is expected to take place in Birmingham.

While May has chosen the time and place, Corbyn has yet to officially agree to take part in the debate and has said that he favours a rival ITV proposal to host it. Sky News also made a bid.

According to the BBC, its proposal for the debate entails a head-to-head between the two party leaders. A panel of public figures will ask questions and questions will also be taken from the public through social media.

It has been reported that ITV’s proposal would include a head-to-head with no moderator or audience questions.

It would air before the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here final, it is understood, although ITV has refused to divulge further details of its debate format.

Appearing on This Morning earlier, Corbyn said: “All I know is that I’ve accepted the idea of a debate. I’m very happy to do so on Sunday night as soon as the Prime Minister made the suggestion.

“The ITV offer seemed a sensible one. It reaches a wide audience and the timing seemed good to me, because it’s not inconveniencing people who may wish to watch other things later in the evening.”

ITV has told Press Gazette that it has invited May and Corbyn to “appear in an ITV programme” but said it was up to them whether they wanted to accept the offer.

The Sun’s Tom Newton-Dunn was first to break news of the debate on Twitter this morning.

The BBC News official press account later tweeted: “Like everyone else, we’ve just heard the Prime Minister has accepted the BBC’s offer to take part in a debate on the Brexit deal on Sunday 9 December.

“We’re delighted she’s agreed and hope to hear soon from the Labour party.” It added: “We have been discussing debate formats with both parties and will announce further details soon.”

Picture: Reuters/Henry Nicholls/Phil Noble

