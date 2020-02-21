BBC to turn Watchdog into consumer affairs segment on The One Show

The BBC is turning consumer affairs show Watchdog into a regular segment on The One Show, it has announced.

Watchdog, which has been running for 40 years, will continue to be presented by Matt Allwright and Nikki Fox when it shifts to the half-hour, nightly magazine-style show, also on BBC One, in spring.

The BBC has said the move will mean viewers can contact the Watchdog investigations team throughout the year, which will be “even more responsive to consumer complaints”.

Currently Watchdog airs for a limited series twice a year.

“It’s fitting that in its anniversary year we are able to open up the potential for viewers to connect with the brand through The One Show,” said BBC head of daytime Carla-Maria Lawson.

The BBC said Watchdog will continue to “investigate and expose the companies, institutions and fraudsters who’re ripping viewers off”.

Watchdog originally started as a weekly feature on BBC One’s news magazine programme Nationwide before it became a standalone series in 1985 and has aired more than 1,000 episodes.

The programme was presented by journalist Anne Robinson for 15 years.

A BBC source told PA that “it’s expected to be a weekly fixture within The One Show not just twice a year so better for consumers to have year round presence to react to their issues.”

The One Show editor Rob Unsworth said: “Bringing the quality, investigative journalism of the much-loved and trusted Watchdog brand to viewers year-round is an exciting move and a great opportunity for The One Show – and means that more than ever the team can react on behalf of consumers whenever stories come up.”

The move comes after the BBC announced it had axed Victoria Derbyshire’s daily current affairs BBC Two programme because of cuts.

Up to 450 jobs are being cut at BBC News under a major restructure that will reduce its output and size as it aims to save £80m by 2022.

Picture: BBC