BBC teams up with Vice for hour-long special following Laura Kuenssberg as she reports on Brexit

The BBC and Vice Studios have teamed up for an hour-long documentary following BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg behind the scenes as she reports on the twists and turns of Brexit negotiations.

The programme – which has been given the working title Inside the Brexit Storm – will air on BBC Two, but has not yet been given a release date.

It will follow Kuenssberg from the moment Prime Minister Theresa May announces her Chequers Plan and on through negotiations with Brussels and parliamentary battles in London.

“Laura has a front-row seat on history as it unfolds,” said a BBC spokesperson. “This one-off special gives audiences a chance to share her unique perspective – and also to glimpse the sides of her job which usually stay off-camera.”

The programme will show Kuenssberg and the politicians she interviews “as audiences have never seen them before”, they added.

The BBC’s head of current affairs, Joanna Carr, said: “Laura Kuenssberg is for millions of people the person we trust to translate the twists and turns of Brexit every day.

“At a time when politics is having such a dramatic impact on all our lives, the special behind the scenes access and expert analysis captured in this programme brings audiences right into the heart of the story – demonstrating first-hand the extraordinary commitment and lengths our reporters go to, to try and make sense of the complicated process for our audiences.”

Yonni Usiskin, creative director at Vice Studios, added: “Inside the Brexit Storm (working title) gives viewers a privileged insight and unprecedented take on one of the most divisive and unpredictable periods in modern British politics.

“Laura Kuenssberg takes the audience beyond her news reports and into the heart of Westminster for the first time, guiding us through the most turbulent and politically divisive moments in living memory with key players on both sides of the debate.”

Executive producer Neil Breakwell said: “This film is a true first draft of history, capturing momentous and defining political events with political parties at war.

“The consequences of decisions taken by our elected representatives will be felt for years to come and this immersive, up-close documentary reveals the true strategies, passions and conflict present on all sides of the political divide.

“Fortunately, there is no-one better qualified to lead us through the fog of Brexit politics than the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg.”

The documentary is directed and by Toby Paton and the editor is Fraser Gibb. It was commissioned by Patrick Holland, controller of BBC Two. The commissioning editor for the BBC is Gian Quaglieni. The executive producers for Vice Studios are Neil Breakwell and Yonni Usiskin.

Picture: BBC