BBC teams up with Angelina Jolie on news show for younger audiences

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie is working with the BBC on a show for younger audiences that will explain “the stories behind the news” and give teenagers the tools to spot so-called “fake news”.

BBC My World aims to “fill a global gap in reliable and trusted information” for teenagers aged 13 and up who rely on social media for their news, where they are susceptible to disinformation, the BBC said.

The show draws on BBC World Service reporting and will air for half-an-hour at 4.30pm every Sunday on BBC World News. It is presented by ex-Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya and journalist Nomia Iqbal.

Angelina Jolie and Microsoft Education are co-producers on the show, with the BBC retaining editorial control.

Its content will be shared across BBC World Service’s 42 languages, with multi-lingual distribution in more than 20 countries, including China, India, South Korea, Bosnia, Canada and the US.

A digital version will also be available on iPlayer in the UK, and globally on the BBC My World YouTube channel.

Jamie Angus, director of the BBC World Service Group, said: “There’s a gap in provision for young people who want to understand how the news is made and the values that stand behind it.

“They need the tools to distinguish the real from the false online, and the skills to think critically about information, wherever they encounter it.

“Nurturing these abilities is the aim of My World, and they’re crucial for today’s young people, not just for personal development but the future health of global democracy.

“The BBC World Service is uniquely placed to provide a truly global perspective on the biggest stories and themes of the day.”

Jolie added: “As a parent I am happy to be able to give my support to a programme that aims to help children learn more about the lives of other young people around the world, and connect them to each other.

“I hope it will help children find the information and tools they need to make a difference on the issues that matter to them, drawing on the BBC World Service’s network of thousands of journalists and multiple language services around the world.”

The content will help the teaching of media literacy in schools globally, the BBC has said.

Picture: BBC